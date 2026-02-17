INTRUZ Sunday Programme Celebrates Community and Culture at Jeppu Parish

Mangaluru: The St. Joseph Natak Sangha (SJNS) in Jeppu hosted a highly successful INTRUZ Sunday programme, an event that brought together community leaders, dignitaries, and a large gathering of participants for an afternoon dedicated to cultural enrichment and spiritual reflection.

The programme commenced with a reverent prayer song that resonated throughout the hall, setting a tone of spiritual contemplation. A captivating welcome dance followed this, skillfully blending traditional elements with artistic expression, offering a visually stunning welcome to all attendees.

Rev. Fr. Maxim D’Souza, the Parish Priest, extended a warm and formal welcome to the distinguished guests on the dais and the assembled gathering. His welcoming remarks were followed by the traditional lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the dispelling of ignorance and the ushering in of knowledge and prosperity, thus establishing a solemn yet celebratory atmosphere for the proceedings.

The programme benefitted from the presence of a distinguished panel of guests: Rev. Fr. Rocky D’Cunha, OFM Cap. Mr. Eddie Sequeira, Sr. Sylvia Fernandes, and Mrs. Jacintha Vijay Alfred.

Mrs. Shalet D’Souza, Secretary of SJNS, presented a comprehensive annual report, highlighting the organization’s significant initiatives and the impactful milestones achieved over the past year. The report underscored the SJNS’s commitment to fostering local talent and promoting cultural activities within the community.

A highlight of the afternoon was conferring special honors upon Mr. Clarence Pinto, the Writer and Director of the drama ‘Asro’. The programme also included honouring the Bandmasters of the Jeppu Brass Band, recognizing their contributions to the community’s musical heritage, and honouring local artists. In his presidential address, Rev. Fr. Rocky D’Cunha emphasized the critical importance of community cohesion and the core values that INTRUSE represents, reinforcing the programme’s commitment to both spiritual and social growth within the community.

Mr. Eddie Sequeira, as Chief Guest, reminisced about the historical context of the Natak Sangh, recalling its establishment after Jesuit priests recognized the need to nurture and promote local talent in the region. He highlighted the numerous successful plays staged by local artistes, emphasizing the abundance of creative talent within the area. He fondly remembered the late Mr. Luvy Netto, known for his excellence in stage setting, writing, and direction, and the late Konkan Kogul Wilfy Rebimbus, internationally acclaimed for his immense contribution to Konkani music, acknowledging their lasting impact on the local arts scene. Mr. Sequeira further remarked on the unique and sacred atmosphere of the Natak Sabha, comparing it to the reverence felt at Jeppu Church.

Mrs. Jacintha Vijay Alfred shared her valuable insights on community service, drawing from her extensive experience as a Corporator. Her presence underscored the strong connection between civic leadership and community-driven initiatives, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in fostering community development.

Following the Prize Distribution for various games held on the occasion of Intruse Sunday, the stage was transformed into a vibrant showcase of cultural performances. Melodious songs captivated the audience, while dynamic dance performances by the ladies’ group and energetic routines by the boys and girls enthralled the audience.

The culmination of the day’s celebrations was the staging of the Konkani play ‘Asro,’ written and directed by Mr. Clarence Pinto and performed by the Artists of Jeppu. This value-based social drama resonated deeply with the audience, reinforcing moral values and earning widespread appreciation for its insightful narrative and compelling performances.

Mr. Michael D’Souza, President of Jeppu Natak Sangh, expressed his sincere gratitude to all who contributed to the programme’s resounding success. Mrs. Zeena Pinto expertly navigated the entire proceedings, ensuring a smooth and engaging experience for all attendees.

The INTRUZ Sunday programme concluded with a spirit of fellowship, as food was served to all the guests, marking a celebration of togetherness and commemorating the centenary milestone of the Jeppu Natak Sangh.