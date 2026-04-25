Bird Flu outbreak contained in Bengaluru, no human cases detected: Karnataka Health Dept

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Health Department on Saturday said the bird flu outbreak reported at a government poultry training centre in Hesaraghatta near Bengaluru has been successfully contained following a 10-day intensive surveillance drive, with no human cases detected so far.

According to an official statement by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the outbreak was first detected on April 14 and subsequently confirmed through laboratory reports from the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal. In response, State and District Rapid Response Teams, along with teams from Hesaraghatta and Sonnenahalli Primary Health Centres, were immediately deployed to contain the spread.

An infected zone with a radius of 0-3 km and a surveillance zone covering 3-10 km were established around the outbreak site. The Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services undertook culling of all birds at the affected centre and ensured safe disposal of eggs and contaminated feed in accordance with prescribed biosecurity protocols.

As part of the containment exercise, a total population of 28,172 people across 22 villages within the 10-km surveillance zone was monitored over a period of 10 days. Multiple rounds of surveillance and sanitation activities were carried out as per standard guidelines.

Health officials stated that nasopharyngeal samples collected from quarantined staff on the fifth day of surveillance and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Bengaluru, tested negative for H5N1. Additional samples collected on the tenth day have been sent for testing, and results are awaited. Authorities confirmed that no human cases of H5N1 infection have been detected so far in either the infected or surveillance zones.

The Health Department has directed all healthcare facilities in Bengaluru to continue monitoring cases of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). Hospitals have also been instructed to maintain adequate stocks of personal protective equipment, triple-layer medical masks, antiviral medication such as oseltamivir, viral transport media, and throat swab kits.

Meanwhile, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services issued a sanitisation certificate for the affected area on April 21. As a precautionary measure, poultry-related activities at the centre will remain suspended for a period of 90 days. During this time, the premises will undergo periodic disinfection every 15 days through fumigation indoors and spraying in open areas.

The government has issued a public advisory urging people to avoid handling or consuming meat or eggs from sick or dead poultry, and to promptly report any sightings of such birds to local veterinary or health authorities. It has also advised that poultry products should be thoroughly cooked before consumption, as proper cooking effectively neutralises the virus.

Authorities have appealed to the public to follow official health advisories and refrain from spreading unverified information or panic.

Authorities had confirmed an outbreak of the H5N1 avian influenza virus at a government poultry training centre in Mathkuru village, Hesaraghatta, near Bengaluru, on April 14, based on a report from the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal.



