Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences Conducts Awareness Drive on Anti-Ragging and Substance Abuse

Mangaluru: Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS), in collaboration with its NSS Wing, convened a comprehensive awareness programme addressing the critical issues of ragging and substance abuse on April 20th. This initiative underscores the institution’s dedication to cultivating a safe, disciplined, and drug-free environment for its students.

The programme commenced with a dedicated session for first-year students, focusing on the college’s anti-ragging policy. Dr. Nagesh K.R., Professor of Forensic Medicine at Father Muller Medical College and Convener of the Anti-Ragging Committee, elucidated the severe repercussions of ragging, emphasizing the relevant legal provisions in place. He further stressed the importance of fostering a culture characterized by respect, empathy, and mutual understanding within academic institutions. The students actively engaged in the session and collectively pledged to uphold a ragging-free campus.

Subsequently, a session was conducted under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan initiative, addressing the escalating concern of substance abuse among young individuals and the imperative need to promote healthy and responsible lifestyle choices.

Mrs. Geetha D. Kulkarni, ACP- City Crime Records Bureau, served as the chief guest and delivered a compelling address on the intertwined issues of cyber safety and substance abuse. She cautioned the students regarding prevalent online fraud schemes, disseminated emergency helpline numbers, and presented salient data illustrating the rising incidence of drug-related cases within the region.

In her motivational address, Mrs. Kulkarni urged the students to embrace their roles as responsible agents of change and to act as torchbearers in the ongoing fight against substance abuse. She underscored the significance of making informed decisions, maintaining discipline, and exercising youth leadership in the collective effort to build a safer society.

Rev. Dr. Michael Santhumayor, Administrator of Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, also addressed the assembly, emphasizing the grave consequences associated with drug abuse. He further imparted three key directives aimed at fostering discipline, promoting growth, and ensuring the overall development of the Allied Health Sciences students.

The programme culminated in an anti-drug pledge led by Ms. Valerie Lobo, NSS Programme Officer. Ms. Renita, NSS Student Coordinator, delivered the vote of thanks. The event concluded with the singing of the National Anthem.

The programme was meticulously coordinated by Dr. Shivashankara A.R., Principal and Chairperson of the Anti-Ragging Committee, in conjunction with Dr. Nirmala Kumari, Convener of the Anti-Ragging Committee; Ms. Valerie Ann Lobo, NSS Programme Officer; and Mr. Ajay Chand, Deputy NSS Programme Officer.

Ms. Adele D’Souza, NSS volunteer, served as the compere for the event.

This programme served as a valuable platform for engaging the youth, reinforcing the institution’s unwavering commitment to developing responsible and engaged citizens and fostering a healthy, drug-free society for all.