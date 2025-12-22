Bishop of Mangalore Launches Innovative Digital Crib Experience during Christmas celebrations at St Anthony Ashram

Mangaluru: The Bishop of Mangalore, Most Rev. Peter Paul Saldanha, celebrated the joy of Christmas with the residents of St Anthony Ashram, Jeppu, on Sunday, December 21, 2025. The celebration was highlighted by the inauguration of a unique “Digital Crib,” merging traditional devotion with modern technology.

The programme commenced at the ashram entrance, where the Bishop blessed the grand Christmas crib. This year’s special attraction features an interactive digital experience; visitors can scan a QR code to immerse themselves in a virtual Nativity journey, participate in quizzes, and learn the history of crib traditions globally.

In his Christmas message, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha called for deep reflection. “Today is a day to reflect on a vital question: When does God get glorified, and when do the people get peace? God is glorified when we share, care, and forgive. St Anthony Ashram is a sacred place where God is glorified and people are at peace; it is a sanctuary where residents are provided shelter and the basic necessities of life alongside their spiritual and human needs,” the Bishop stated.

The Bishop further emphasised the essence of Christian living, saying, “Every time we live in harmony and love each other, we are at peace. Jesus is the ultimate answer to all unforgiveness and destruction. I thank the Director and all the priests who administer this ashram for their smooth administration in making this such a beautiful place, and I thank all the residents for making this a true home of love.”

The Chief Guest, Mr Pius L. Rodrigues, former member of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and the present member of KPCC, remarked, “St Anthony Ashram is a place of hope for those who have lost hope in their life. I am glad to be here to celebrate this feast of Hope and Love.”

During the ceremony, the Bishop honoured Mr Santhosh Sequeira, the coordinator of the programme, for his immense generosity in distributing Kuswar (traditional Christmas sweets) and gifts to all the ashram residents, bringing smiles to their faces.

The event featured a vibrant cultural entertainment program hosted by Team Winter Tone, Bantwal, and the Agrar team, who enthralled the audience with festive performances.

Rev. Fr J.B. Crasta, Director of St Anthony Charitable Institutions, welcomed the dignitaries. The programme was graced by the presence of Rev. Fr Gilbert D’Souza chaplain, Rev. Fr Nelson Olivera and Rev. Fr Vivian Rodrigues, Assistant Director. Rev. Fr Praveen Amrith Martis proposed the vote of thanks. The celebration concluded with a festive fellowship meal.