Hate Speech Bill: Only those who indulge in provocative speeches are opposing: K’taka CM

Mysuru: Commenting on the controversy surrounding the Hate Speech Regulation Bill, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said only those who make provocative speeches are opposing the Bill, and if one refrains from making inflammatory statements, no cases will be filed.

Addressing the media in Mysuru on Monday, the Chief Minister questioned why BJP leaders were reacting defensively. “If someone calls you a pumpkin thief, why are you touching your shoulder?” he asked, quoting a Kannada proverb.

Responding to the BJP’s allegation that the Hate Speech Prevention Bill has been framed targeting specific individuals, Siddaramaiah said the law applies equally to leaders of all parties. “Why is only the BJP opposing it? Does hate speech help maintain peace in society?” he asked.

He said the Bill is being implemented to protect peace and fraternity. “Hate speech has increased in recent times, and the Bill has been drafted to control it. The BJP is strongly opposing the Bill because they indulge in hate speech,” he alleged.

It can be recalled that Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Shobha Karandlaje, had alleged that the Congress-led government is attempting to impose an undeclared Emergency in Karnataka.

The Union Minister declared that the law regarding hate speech regulation would not be allowed to be implemented under any circumstances. She said the Congress mindset is that whatever it has done in the past till now must be accepted without any opposition.

She said the Belagavi Legislature session should have been used to discuss the problems of North Karnataka, but instead, the entire session was confined to the introduction of the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, responding to BJP allegations of misappropriation of Gruha Laxhmi scheme funds, said there is no scope for misappropriation when money is directly transferred to beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

He said the Gruha Lakshmi amount for February and March has not yet been released and assured that it would be verified and released. “If there was no money, would it have been possible to pay Gruha Lakshmi funds for 23 months?” he asked.

He clarified that the money has not been released yet and that no one could have siphoned off the funds.

Reacting to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement that no individual is bigger than the party, Siddaramaiah said it is a point that must be accepted. “No one can be bigger than the party,” he said.

On the leadership change issue, the Chief Minister said the decision should be taken by Rahul Gandhi and that they would abide by whatever decision he makes.

Reiterating his stand, Siddaramaiah said he has spoken to the party leadership, which assured that a decision would be taken, and that he would remain committed to the high command’s decision.

He said the media has been discussing the leadership change excessively. “Why is there a need to ask so many questions? There is no need to discuss it again after it has already been addressed on the floor of the Assembly,” he said.

Responding to a question about former minister K.N. Rajanna meeting Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday, Siddaramaiah said there was nothing wrong in the meeting. “D.K. Shivakumar is the party president. What is wrong with meeting him?” he asked.

It may be noted that Rajanna is a staunch supporter of Siddaramaiah and has taken positions against Shivakumar.

Replying to a question on reports that Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar claimed he had appointed Rajanna as Apex Bank president, Siddaramaiah said, “Who appointed whom is not important. There is no such question. Late S.M. Krishna was the Chief Minister then, and it was the government that made the appointment,” he said.

When asked about preparations for the budget, the Chief Minister said the status would be shared when the preparations are underway.