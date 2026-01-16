BJP accuses CM Siddaramaiah of conspiring to undermine federal system

Belagavi: Karnataka BJP on Friday accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of conspiring to undermine the federal system in the country.

While speaking to the media on Friday, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra attacked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging that from his act of repeatedly speaking about the Constitution and the federal system, it is clearly evident that he is indulging in a conspiracy to undermine the federal structure.

Vijayendra said that with certain reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented MNREGA by transforming it into the VB-G RAM G scheme.

The law was introduced with the intention of benefiting the poor and labourers of the country. However, under the pretext of discussing this issue, the Karnataka government has convened a special Assembly session only to vent its animosity against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Vijayendra alleged.

He alleged that the government is moving towards actions that undermine the sanctity of the Legislative Assembly and instead of using the House to discuss the welfare of the people of the state, development works and welfare programmes, it is being misused to incite people against the Central government, which the BJP strongly condemns.

Responding to a question, Vijayendra countered by asking what was wrong with Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy returning to state politics.

Kumaraswamy has made his own contributions to the state as Chief Minister, and if he wishes to return to state politics again, there is nothing wrong in it, he said.

Addressing the Chief Minister, Vijayendra said that it has been two-and-a-half years since the government came to power and it is nearing three years. It would be better to discuss what achievements the government has made, what pro-people schemes have been implemented, and what concrete works have been carried out, he advised.

Answering another question, he said there is no confusion within the party regarding the padayatra issue. In the past too, when the BJP undertook a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru against Siddaramaiah’s government, certain issues had arisen.

The party does not want to create scope for such confusion again, he said.

While protests and padayatras may be held, as state president, any decision he takes must be done after bringing it to the notice of the central leadership, Vijayendra said.

He said he has discussed the matter with senior state leaders and conveyed their opinions to the central leadership.

He added that since the process to elect a new national president is scheduled for January 19 and 20, it is likely to be delayed. He said he would also be in Delhi on those two days and would discuss the matter with the central leadership thereafter.

He clarified that he has no personal opposition to the padayatra. He also said that a strategy would be formulated for the upcoming Greater Bengaluru Authority elections, in response to another question.