CM post matter is between me, Siddaramaiah and high command, says Shivakumar

New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar clarified on Friday that the issue of the CM’s post is a matter between himself, CM Siddaramaiah and the party high command, and not something to be discussed in public.

Responding to questions from the media in Delhi, Shivakumar made this remark when asked whether there has been any discussion with Rahul Gandhi regarding the Karnataka Chief Minister’s post.

When asked about the agenda of a meeting with high command leaders in connection with the Assam elections scheduled for the day, he said, “How is it possible to disclose our party’s plans? These matters will be discussed only at the party level, not in public. If any information is to be shared, our party’s general secretaries are there, and they will do so.”

Replying to a question on whether he would be meeting high command leaders during this visit, Shivakumar said, “I have come to Delhi with the intention of meeting party leaders. Let us see.”

When asked whether he would meet Union Ministers, he said, “There are some important legal issues related to irrigation projects that need to be discussed. Therefore, I will be meeting legal experts as well as Union Ministers.”

Shivakumar will be staying in Delhi and return to Bengaluru on Saturday. His visit has raised speculations amid a leadership tussle in the state. He is hopeful of having a private meeting with Rahul Gandhi over the matter.

The Deputy CM on Thursday said that meeting Rahul Gandhi is nothing new for him and is a “natural process”.

Commenting on the talks surrounding his cryptic social media post, which said that “efforts may fail but prayers won’t’, Shivakumar maintained that there was no point in interpreting it differently.

The post, which came after a meeting and a private chat with Rahul Gandhi, had led to many speculations.

On whether his supporters and MLAs of his camp were happy after he met with Rahul Gandhi at the Mysuru airport, Shivakumar said: “Rahul Gandhi is our party leader. Meeting our party leaders and the president, and holding discussions over the phone, is a natural process. We do not discuss such matters publicly.”