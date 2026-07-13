BJP demands Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for drought-hit farmers in North Karnataka

Bidar: Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday accused the Congress government of neglecting farmers in the drought-hit regions of North and Kalyana Karnataka and urged it to immediately provide compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to affected farmers.

Addressing a press conference at Bidar airport, Vijayendra said the drought situation had become alarming in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts, where rainfall has been only around 12 per cent of normal.

He alleged that the lack of rainfall had prevented sowing on more than 30 lakh hectares of agricultural land, leaving farmers in severe distress. Farmers have been unable to cultivate major crops such as tur (pigeon pea), sunflower and cotton, resulting in mounting financial hardship, he said.

Criticising Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s recent visit to Basavakalyan in North Karnataka, Vijayendra described it as nothing more than a “photo shoot” and alleged that the government had failed to provide any meaningful relief to farmers on the ground.

Calling for immediate intervention, he urged the state government to release a minimum compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to help farmers cope with the ongoing crisis.

Vijayendra also accused the Congress government of neglecting the Anubhava Mantapa project. He said the previous BJP government led by B.S. Yediyurappa had sanctioned Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore in phases and launched the project with an estimated outlay of about Rs 500 crore. However, he alleged that despite repeated public demands, the Congress government had ignored the project over the past three years. He urged the Chief Minister to immediately release the pending funds and accord priority to its completion.

Responding to questions about internal differences within the BJP’s Bidar district unit, Vijayendra said a core committee meeting had been convened to discuss and resolve all local issues amicably.

He also rejected allegations of any “understanding” between BJP legislators in Bidar and Congress, asserting that the BJP remained a strong opposition party committed to safeguarding the interests of farmers and the people.

Vijayendra said the BJP’s core committee would prepare a clear roadmap for district and state leaders to intensify the party’s agitation and ensure that the concerns of drought-hit farmers in the region are effectively addressed.



