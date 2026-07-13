Five killed as SUV collides with unidentified vehicle on Jodhpur National Highway

Jaipur: A devastating road accident on the Jodhpur National Highway in Rajasthan’s Balotra district claimed the lives of five pilgrims and left three others critically injured, said police on Monday.

The accident happened late Sunday night. The victims were returning from the Padasla Bhomiaji temple in Osian when their SUV collided with an unidentified heavy vehicle near Bhandiyawas-Kudi around midnight. According to police, eight people from Kanod village in the Baytu area were travelling in the SUV.

The collision was so severe that the vehicle was badly mangled. Two young men trapped inside the SUV died at the scene and were pulled out after a lengthy rescue effort. Another injured pilgrim succumbed during treatment at Nahata District Hospital, Balotra. The remaining five injured were referred to Jodhpur due to their critical condition, where two more victims later died during treatment, taking the death toll to five.

The deceased have been identified as Kishan, son of Sheraram, resident of Kanod; Bhavesh, son of Kalaram, resident of Kanod; Revant Marudhar, Swaroop Godara and Bharat Godara.

The three surviving victims remain under treatment in Jodhpur, and their condition is reported to be critical. Local residents who heard the crash rushed to the spot and alerted the police. Rescue teams and villagers worked together to extricate the trapped occupants before shifting the injured to the hospital.

Police said the SUV was travelling from Jodhpur towards Balotra after the group had offered prayers at the Padasla Bhomiaji temple in Osian.

The bodies of the deceased have been placed in the mortuary of Nahata District Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have launched a search for the unidentified heavy vehicle involved in the collision and are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

Police officials said further action will be taken after the post-mortem reports and identification procedures are completed.