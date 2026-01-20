BJP govt’s push for development driven by corruption, alleges Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati: Congress MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the BJP-led government’s aggressive push for large infrastructure projects in the state is driven more by corruption than by public interest.

Addressing reporters here, Gogoi claimed that projects such as elevated corridors and flyovers are being projected as symbols of development, but in reality serve as avenues for personal enrichment. He alleged that these projects largely benefit a select group of contractors and companies, many of whom are based outside Assam and are allegedly close to the ruling establishment.

The Congress leader said that the Chief Minister’s reaction to criticism reflected discomfort with questions being raised on transparency. He alleged that instead of easing public hardship or addressing core developmental needs, large infrastructure projects have become instruments to divert public funds.

Gogoi also pointed to what he described as growing internal tensions within the Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam, particularly as the state moves closer to the Assembly elections. He claimed that BJP ticket aspirants are being pressured to distance themselves from former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, citing recent remarks and omissions as signs of discord within the party.

He asserted that, unlike the BJP, the Congress does not suffer from internal instability in the state. Clarifying his party’s political position, Gogoi categorically ruled out any alliance with the All India United Democratic Front. He said the Congress has clearly conveyed its stand and will not enter into any understanding with the AIUDF, though discussions with other political actors are ongoing.

Gogoi further claimed that several leaders from the BJP and the Asom Gana Parishad have been in touch with the Congress, expressing dissatisfaction within their respective parties. Commenting on a recent pre-election survey projecting him as a preferred Chief Ministerial choice among minority voters, Gogoi dismissed opinion polls as unreliable.

He said the only verdict that matters is that of the people at the ballot box.

Concluding his remarks, Gogoi accused the present government of undermining Assam’s cultural identity and dignity, alleging that governance marked by corruption and inappropriate conduct has left citizens feeling disillusioned and humiliated.