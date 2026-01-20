Delhi CM announces Rs 1,471.14 crore six-lane elevated road project on MB Road

New Delhi: To counter traffic congestion, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-chaired Expenditure Finance Committee meeting approved a Rs 1,471.14 crore six-lane elevated road project on M.B. Road from Saket G-Block to Pul Prahladpur, an official said on Tuesday.

The major infrastructure project in South Delhi is expected to provide long-standing relief from chronic traffic congestion in the area, said CM Gupta, adding that the project will be executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

In addition to easing traffic pressure, it will significantly reduce travel time. The project is targeted for completion by December 2027, she said.

The meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee was held at the Delhi Secretariat. Following detailed deliberations on the technical, financial and structural aspects of the project, approval was accorded.

The Chief Minister stated that the project would mark a significant step towards creating a more organised and seamless traffic network in South Delhi.

With a total length of nearly five kilometres, the project will be developed in two phases. The first elevated stretch will run from Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar, measuring 2.42 kilometres. The second stretch will extend from Maa Anandmayee Marg to Pul Prahladpur, with a length of approximately 2.48 kilometres.

The elevated road will be developed along the DMRC corridor alignment to ensure optimal coordination between road and metro infrastructure.

The integrated structure will feature a double-decker system, with the metro operating on the upper deck and a six-lane elevated road corridor below.

The project also includes the construction of two underpasses at Saket G-Block and along the BRT corridor.

This design will enable higher traffic capacity within limited space and significantly improve vehicular movement in densely populated areas such as Saket G-Block, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur and Sangam Vihar, said CM Gupta.

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi government has granted in-principle approval for an additional six-lane elevated road of approximately 2.5 kilometres from Sangam Vihar to Maa Anandmayee Marg.

The proposal is being forwarded to the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, as the proposed alignment falls within the jurisdiction of Tughlaqabad Fort.

Chief Minister Gupta said that the project would bring about a substantial improvement in South Delhi’s traffic system. Chronic congestion on M.B. Road will be eased, average vehicle speeds will increase, and millions of commuters will save valuable time. She added that the initiative reflects the government’s continued commitment to providing the Capital with modern, seamless and future-ready infrastructure.