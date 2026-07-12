BJP hits out at Gandhis over Wayanad, says ’empathy measured by standing with people and not showing up before polls’

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched a scathing attack at Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, accusing them of showing lack of empathy over not visiting the landslide-hit Wayanad.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad is yet to visit the affected regions in the constituency and express solidarity with the victims, days after the landslide wreaked havoc.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya taking to X said, “Days after the latest Wayanad landslide claimed lives and caused widespread devastation, neither Rahul Gandhi nor Priyanka Vadra has found the time to visit the affected area or meet the victims. Empathy is measured by standing with people in their darkest hour, not just by showing up before elections.”

“Just as conspicuous is the silence of their otherwise vocal ecosystem,” he added.

A landslide occurred at the Anakkampoyil–Meppadi tunnel project site on July 7. As of Sunday, the death toll has risen to eight, with the recovery of a body believed to be that of Vikram Rana, a construction manager.

Both Rahul and Priyanka though expressed their condolences regarding the tragedy; however, neither of them have visited the disaster site yet.

Congress Parliamentarian and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is once again missing in action after aggressively pushing the “Chhatron Ki Goonj” campaign and other issues against the government — a pattern that has become the hallmark of his politics.

For the past 20 days, Gandhi has remained completely off the radar. He is believed to be on yet another foreign trip, with no public images, no itinerary, and no updates from his usually active social media handles.

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament approaches, the question is increasingly getting louder, “Does the country not deserve to know why its Leader of Opposition repeatedly undertakes secret foreign trips at critical junctures?

The senior Congress leader, who was recently supposed to spearhead the “Chhatron Ki Goonj” initiative aimed at amplifying student voices, is nowhere to be seen just days before its flagship event.

The programme in Prayagraj, originally scheduled for July 10, has been abruptly postponed to July 19 with no explanation from the party.

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled for July 20, Rahul Gandhi has gone completely silent — absent from public events, offline on social media since July 2, and unreachable for any political engagement.

This is not an isolated instance. Time and again, Gandhi has displayed a habit of spotlighting an issue with fanfare, building expectations, and then vanishing when follow-through is required.

Whether it is major parliamentary sessions or crucial state-level battles, the pattern remains consistent.

In Punjab, a key border state heading to polls next year, the Congress party is crumbling under factionalism, yet its national face and youth icon remains missing in action for nearly 20 days.