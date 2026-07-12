‘Every song she sang stood as proof of her exceptional artistry’: Ilaiyaraaja pays tribute to S Janaki

Chennai: Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja has paid a deeply emotional tribute to iconic playback singer S. Janaki, describing her passing as a personal loss.

In a video message shared on his official X account following the veteran singer’s demise, Ilaiyaraaja said the news had left him shocked and heartbroken.

He remembered Janaki not only as one of India’s greatest playback singers but also as a remarkably dedicated artist whose talent and commitment to perfection set her apart from everyone else.

“I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of beloved singer Janaki Amma. It is a shocking and heartbreaking piece of news,” Ilaiyaraaja said.

“She carried unbearable grief in her personal life and lived through many painful experiences. It is deeply distressing to think of the hardships she endured despite bringing immense joy to millions through her music,” he said.

Reflecting on their long professional association, the composer said S. Janaki’s brilliance was unmatched and that every song she sang stood as proof of her exceptional artistry.

According to him, no other singer could truly be compared with her because she brought a rare combination of emotion, technical perfection and dedication to every performance.

Ilaiyaraaja recalled that Janaki would never settle for anything less than excellence in the recording studio. Whenever he expected a particular expression or nuance in a song, she would tirelessly rehearse and refine her rendition until it perfectly matched his vision.

Her relentless pursuit of perfection, he said, was one of the defining qualities that made her an extraordinary musician.

“I always worked hard to achieve the musical expression I wanted in every composition. Janaki Amma matched that commitment with equal determination and would continue refining the song until it reached perfection. In many ways, I can say she surpassed even my expectations,” he said.

Describing her death as an irreplaceable loss, Ilaiyaraaja said Indian music had lost one of its brightest and most gifted voices.

He concluded his tribute by offering prayers for her eternal peace, saying generations of music lovers would continue to cherish her unforgettable songs and the timeless legacy she leaves behind.