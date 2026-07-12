Delhi Police solve fake robbery case in four hours; complainant arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police has solved a purported robbery case within four hours of its reporting, exposing the complainant himself as the alleged mastermind behind the incident and recovered the entire missing cash of Rs 5 lakh concealed inside his vehicle.

According to a press release issued by the Rohini District Police, the complainant allegedly fabricated a story of an armed robbery in an attempt to misappropriate money entrusted to him by his employer.

Police said the “fake robbery case (was) worked out by the staff of P.S. K.N.K. Marg within four hours of reporting,” adding that the complainant was found to have “fabricated the robbery and concealed the entrusted cash inside his vehicle.” The entire cash amount of Rs 5 lakh was recovered from beneath the bonnet near the battery compartment, the statement said.

The case came to light on July 10 after a PCR call was received at K.N.K. Marg Police Station claiming that three unidentified men travelling in a Thar SUV had robbed a man of Rs 5 lakh at gunpoint near Dwarkadheesh Apartment in Sector 26, Rohini.

The complainant, identified as 42-year-old Gurnaam Singh alias Happy, told police that he worked as a driver and helper at a spare-parts workshop in Kashmere Gate. He claimed that his employer had asked him to collect Rs 5 lakh from the workshop and deliver the cash in Sector 14, Rohini.

According to his complaint, after collecting the money, his vehicle was allegedly intercepted by three unidentified men, two of whom were armed with pistols, before they fled with the cash.

Based on his statement, police registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and immediately launched an investigation.

Considering the seriousness of the allegation, a special team led by Inspector Parmod Kumar, Station House Officer of K.N.K. Marg Police Station, under the supervision of ACP Prashant Vihar Ram Phool Meena and overall supervision of DCP Rohini Shashank Jaiswal, was constituted to investigate the case.

During the probe, investigators reconstructed the complainant’s route using technical surveillance and verified his movements in detail. Police said the analysis established that “no Thar SUV had followed or intercepted the complainant’s vehicle at any point, contrary to the allegations made by him.”

Even after being questioned again, the complainant allegedly continued to repeat the same version of events. Meanwhile, investigators verified the cash transaction with representatives of the spare-parts workshop before conducting a meticulous search of his vehicle.

During the search, police recovered a cloth bag containing the entire Rs 5 lakh concealed beneath the bonnet and tied near the battery compartment. The recovered cash was subsequently identified by representatives of the workshop.

According to the police, “when confronted with the evidence, the complainant, Gurnaam Singh alias Happy, confessed that he had fabricated the robbery story after concealing the cash inside the vehicle. He admitted that he had made a false PCR call with the intention of misappropriating the entrusted money.”

Police said the accused had been working as a driver with the same employer for the past 10 years. During sustained interrogation, he allegedly disclosed that financial difficulties had prompted him to hatch the plan of staging a fake robbery to retain the money.

Following the confession, Gurnaam Singh alias Happy was arrested, and additional sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to furnishing false information and criminal breach of trust were invoked. Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.