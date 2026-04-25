BJP leader’s murder case: Silent march held in Dharwad backing convicted MLA Kulkarni; conspiracy alleged

Dharwad: Hundreds of supporters of Congress leader and MLA, Vinay Kulkarni, who was recently sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court in connection with the murder of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda, gathered in Dharwad on Saturday to take part in a silent protest march, alleging a political conspiracy against him.

The march, organised by his supporters and local Congress leaders, began at 12 noon from Kala Bhavan. Supporters assembled at the venue in large numbers ahead of the procession, many of them wearing black T-shirts and tying black bands as a mark of protest.

The silent march proceeded from Kala Bhavan to the KCC Bank, with hundreds of party workers and followers participating. Organisers said the demonstration is being held to protest what they described as a “political conspiracy” against Kulkarni, alleging that he has been made a scapegoat.

Kulkarni, who has already been sentenced to life imprisonment, remains at the centre of the controversy, with his supporters continuing to assert that he has been unfairly targeted. The protest saw significant participation from party workers and loyalists, who had gathered in large numbers even before the commencement of the march.

It can be recalled that a special court in Bengaluru sentenced Vinay Kulkarni and 16 other convicts to imprisonment for life and a fine of Rs 30,000 each for the offences of criminal conspiracy and murder of BJP leader, Yageshgowda Goundar, in Dharwad district of Karnataka in 2016.

The case dates back to 2016 and Vinay Kulkarni was listed as accused number 15. The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the state government. At the time the allegations surfaced, Kulkarni was serving as a minister and district incharge minister.

Yogesh Gowda was hacked to death by a group of assailants at a gym in Dharwad city on June 15, 2016. He had politically challenged Kulkarni, and the incident soon took a worse turn.

Kulkarni was arrested in 2020 and released on bail in 2021. He was accused of influencing witnesses, following which the CBI sought cancellation of his bail, alleging violation of bail conditions. The court accepted the plea and revoked his bail.

Subsequently, Kulkarni, who is currently the Chairman of the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, surrendered before the authorities and was recently released on bail again.



