BJP slams attack on ED in Kerala; accuses CPI(M) of shielding its corrupt leadership

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the CPI(M) after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and their vehicles were attacked outside the residence of former Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, during raids linked to the CMRL-Exalogic financial transactions case.

Senior BJP leader and National Executive Committee member Kummanam Rajasekharan termed the incident shameful and alleged that the violence by the party workers reflected the CPI(M)’s belief that its leaders were above the law and beyond scrutiny.

He said CPI(M) workers attacked ED officials using stones and concrete blocks and vandalised their vehicles while the police remained passive spectators.

According to Kummanam, the soft approach adopted by the police encouraged CPI(M) workers to unleash violence against central agency officials carrying out a lawful investigation.

Kummanam further alleged that revelations regarding the purported involvement of certain Congress leaders in the Exalogic case had put the Congress Government on the defensive also.

Kerala BJP President and MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar also came down heavily on the CPI(M) and the state government through a strongly-worded social media post.

“Violence is the last refuge of the corrupt,” Chandrasekhar said, adding that the attack on ED officials and their vehicles outside Vijayan’s residence exposed the CPI(M)’s deep discomfort with accountability.

He said attacking officials on duty and obstructing an investigation could not be described as political protest but amounted to an assault on the rule of law.

Chandrasekhar also accused the Congress of maintaining silence to protect the Opposition CPI(M), and used the phrase “Randalla Onnanu” to suggest that both parties were functioning together.

“The people of Kerala deserve the truth. No leader, no party, and no former Chief Minister is above the law,” he said, while asserting that the BJP-led NDA would ensure that justice was not derailed through “threats, violence or political pressure”.

The attack on ED officials has triggered a major political controversy in Kerala, with the BJP accusing the former ruling party of attempting to intimidate central agencies investigating the case.