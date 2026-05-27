First All-India Konkani Literature and Cultural Mega-Convention in Goa on May 30

Mangalore: The first All-India Konkani Literature and Cultural Mega-Convention will be held on May 30 at Ratzinger Hall, Verna, Goa. Organized by the Global Romi Lipi Abhiyan under the motto “Let us embrace Mother Konkani,” the event aims to unite the five scripts of Konkani. Over 30 organizations from Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra will collaborate at this landmark gathering.

The mega-convention promises a vibrant lineup centered around the theme of “Unity in Diversity,” featuring three major panel discussions. Key sessions will explore the complexities of the language, including “One Script, One Language: Pros & Cons” presented by Tara Lavina Fernandes Mangalore, “Unity Through Literature” chaired by Roy Castelino Mangalore, and “Unity Through Culture” presented by Stephen Quadros. Beyond intellectual discourse, the event will engage the youth through cultural competitions, host the symbolic adoption of a unique Konkani flag designed by the late Eric Ozario, and debut a dedicated Konkani anthem. The convention will also honor distinguished community figures, including veteran litterateur Patrick Moras (Senior Konkani litterateur of the Kannada script), Marcel D’Souza (who worked on Kannada-script literature), and the Vidyaranga Mitra Mandali, Kundapura, for their exemplary cultural work.

Strengthening its regional impact, the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy has officially collaborated with the grand event to foster Konkani awareness far beyond traditional geographical borders. Emphasizing the collective spirit of the convention, Joachim Stany Alvares, President of the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy, urges every Konkani speaker and cultural enthusiast to attend and participate actively. Join this historic gathering, celebrate your heritage, and contribute to the success of this mega-convention by uniting in record numbers.