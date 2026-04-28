BJP slams K’taka govt over drought, says ministers busy in power struggle​

Bengaluru: As drought conditions prevail across the state, ministers are travelling to Delhi for power struggles, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said, urging the Congress government to release Rs 10 crore each to every Vidhana Soudha constituency for drinking water.​

Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, he said Congress MLAs are going to Delhi, defying the party leadership, which shows that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s leadership holds no value.​

He pointed out that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was absent from the Cabinet meeting convened to decide on internal reservation. He said that if a meeting is held when Shivakumar is in Delhi, it clearly indicates the existence of two factions within the Congress.​

Ashoka said drought conditions have intensified everywhere, with severe water scarcity. He said there is no water for cattle, and even people are struggling to get drinking water. At such a time, he remarked, if ministers are travelling to Delhi, it can only be called a “dead government”.​

He alleged that not even a single rupee has been released by the government for drinking water. Referring to Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, he said salaries of employees have been cut there and warned that Karnataka may face a similar situation.​

He demanded that Rs 10 crore be released for each constituency for borewell rejuvenation and tanker water supply. He also called for the immediate establishment of goshalas and the supply of fodder for cattle.​

Citing a weather department report predicting below-normal rainfall, he said that if the government cannot act, ministers should remain in Delhi itself. He added that if they spend the remaining two years in Delhi, development in the state will not be possible.​

Ashoka said mere statements by the Chief Minister and ministers are of no use. He alleged that no funds have been released to any constituency so far, and no orders have been issued to the Finance Department. Officials, he said, have received no instructions.​

On Bengaluru’s infrastructure, he said the government claims potholes have been filled, but they are still visible on the ground. He alleged that the government has shown how to make money even from filling potholes. If a House committee of Bengaluru MLAs is formed, he said, they will submit a report and expose how bogus bills have been generated.​

On the ‘janivara’ (Janeu) incident, he said the sacred thread was allegedly removed at Krupanidhi College. He said the government should have issued strict orders when the first such incident occurred.​

He added that repeated incidents are happening because of its failure. Even members within the Congress have opposed such acts, yet the government has not taken them seriously. He alleged that Congress is indirectly supporting such incidents.​

He added that if the Bharatiya Janata Party comes to power, it will frame strict policies and ensure punishment, including action against officials who supported such acts.​

He also demanded that the government should not grant permission for any programme related to Umar Khalid. He said this will show whether Congress stands with anti-nationals or patriots.​

He added that there is no need to glorify a person who is in jail in a sedition case. He warned that if the police department does not cancel permission, officers will have to answer for it.​

Referring to the Mangaluru cooker blast case, he said the terrorist should have been given the death penalty. He said that if he is released from jail, he will continue such acts.​

He added that the government must appeal in the High Court for a harsher punishment. Otherwise, he said, it will be seen as siding with such elements. He added that they, too, will file an appeal.​

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