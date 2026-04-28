Udupi District Authorities Uncover 32 Illegal Homestays in Special Drive Following Kodagu Incident

Udupi: Following a rape case at a homestay in Kodagu, a special drive in the Udupi district, directed by top police officials, detected 32 illegal homestays, police said.

A report recommending action against the 32 illegal homestays in accordance with the rules, has been submitted to the District Tourism Department. Of these, 3 are within the limits of Udupi Town Police Station, 15 are within the limits of Malpe Police Station, 2 are within the limits of Manipal Police Station, 7 are within the limits of Kota Police Station, and 5 are within the limits of Padubidri Police Station.

Police issued strict guidelines to homestays and resorts, requiring them to obtain necessary licenses and adhere to all licensing rules and regulations.

Authorities warned that licences of homestays and resorts failing to comply with regulations will be cancelled.

It has also been directed that whenever foreign nationals stay at homestays or resorts, their details must be compulsorily uploaded online through Form-C to the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office), and the local police station must also be informed.

The police department further stated that increased vigilance has been ordered regarding the safety and security of foreigners staying in homestays and resorts.