BJP State Committee Addresses Deteriorating Law and Order in Mangalore, Cites Police Bias

Mangalore: The Karnataka State BJP Committee, led by President B.Y. Vijayendra, convened a press conference in Mangalore today to express grave concerns regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in the coastal region, particularly in Dakshina Kannada district. Vijayendra highlighted the recent murder of Suhas and subsequent actions by the police department as key factors prompting the committee’s visit.

Vijayendra stated the BJP Committee’s presence in Mangalore was necessitated by escalating tensions and a perceived bias in law enforcement activities. He reported discussions with Hindu activists and leaders, as well as with the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Superintendent of Police (SP), and Commissioner, aimed at addressing the situation.

A central point of contention raised by Vijayendra was the police department’s conduct following Suhas’s murder. He accused the police of engaging in “Congress hooliganism,” alleging that BJP activists and leaders were being unfairly targeted, particularly in areas such as Sulya. He claimed the police were intimidating residents through nighttime raids, photographic documentation, and displays of weaponry, creating an atmosphere of fear and apprehension.

Vijayendra attributed this alleged behavior to the Siddaramaiah-led government’s formation of a “communal repression squad,” purportedly designed to target Hindu activists. He further accused the Congress party, under Hariprassad’s leadership, of establishing a “fact-finding committee” with the intent of targeting activists in Dakshina Kannada district. He specifically criticized the perceived lack of investigation into individuals wearing burqas allegedly involved in Suhas’s murder, contrasting this with the swift filing of FIRs against Hindu activists.

Vijayendra asserted that the police department is operating under undue pressure from the state government. He noted the state government’s initial resistance to handing over Suhas’s case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), welcoming the central government’s subsequent approval of an NIA investigation.

Addressing allegations of unlawful activities, Vijayendra stated that neither the BJP nor Hindu organizations engage in such behavior. He cautioned that continued police action under the ruling party’s influence would result in consequences for officials, referencing the RCB Vijayotsava event as a prior example. He stated that this message had been directly conveyed to the Mangalore Commissioner and SP, emphasizing the importance of upholding the judicial system and refraining from the intimidation of activists.

Vijayendra concluded by asserting that law and order in Karnataka has “completely collapsed,” particularly in Dakshina Kannada district, where he alleges atrocities are being committed against Hindus under the guise of minority appeasement. He cautioned against framing all murders as Hindu-Muslim incidents and warned that the state government would be held responsible should the law and order situation deteriorate further.

He criticized the filing of an FIR against Prabhakar Bhat for a private conversation and the subsequent re-issuance of a notice despite Bhat’s bail. He contrasted this with the perceived inaction against Ivan D’Souza, who allegedly threatened to attack in the style of Bangladesh. Vijayendra urged the police department to avoid becoming a puppet of the ruling party and expressed skepticism regarding assurances that such issues would not recur.

Vijayendra also touched upon other issues plaguing the region, including “Love Jihad,” sand mafia, and cow slaughter. He stated that BJP workers would not resort to street protests if the police effectively managed these matters. He alleged that the district in-charge minister had prevented him from visiting Suhas Shetty’s house and echoed concerns that political failures are leading to officials being held responsible, as evidenced in both Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts.