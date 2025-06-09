Opposition Leader Ashok Accuses Mangalore Police of Bias, Threatens Agitation

Mangalore: Karnataka Opposition Leader R. Ashok has launched a scathing attack on the Mangalore police force, accusing them of partisan behavior and alleging undue influence from the ruling Congress party. In a press conference held today, Ashok asserted that police stations in Mangalore have been effectively transformed into “Congress police stations,” with officers strategically transferred and manipulated to serve the political interests of the ruling party.

“They have changed officers to make them dance to Congress’s tune,” Ashok declared. “Officers who dance to their tune should have been posted here.” He questioned the legality of specific police actions, particularly late-night home visits, demanding clarification on the legal basis for such intrusions. “At night, under what law is there permission to go home? We asked the SP if there is such permission in the law books,” he stated.

Ashok further alleged a bias in the police’s approach, claiming they were targeting Hindus while demonstrating leniency towards other communities. “They could not send Pakistanis out even if they wanted to. But they go to Hindus’ homes and cause trouble,” he asserted. He cautioned against equating patriots with traitors and warned officials that their actions could have repercussions. “We have said don’t hang patriots and traitors on the same noose. I have told the officials that this cannot continue for long. There is no guarantee when the government will fall.”

The Suhas murder case was also a focal point, with Ashok highlighting its alleged connections to Kerala-based elements and the Popular Front of India (PFI). He welcomed the transfer of the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), expressing confidence that “the truth will come out through this.” Addressing police officials directly, Ashok warned them of potential regret for following biased instructions. “We have told officials if you make a mistake listening to someone else’s words, will you repent? This is the last warning, from tomorrow this will not continue.”

Ashok drew a contrast between the situation in Mangalore and Bangalore, noting the availability of voluntary retirement (VR) options for police in the latter, a benefit he claimed was absent in Mangalore. He vowed to protect legitimate political activities from unwarranted disruption, stating, “We will not tolerate trouble caused to political activities. We stand for the workers; no worker should be scared.”

Addressing the use of the term “rowdy,” Ashok advocated for a more nuanced application, citing the example of Rahul Gandhi, who faces a legal case but is not labeled as such. He also referenced a past case involving D.K. Shivakumar, questioning whether legal proceedings automatically equate to guilt. Clarifying his stance on transferring cases to the NIA, he stated, “If there are other cases, let them be given to the NIA; we have not said we won’t give.”

Ashok disputed the characterization of a recent murder in Bantwal as a communal riot, suggesting a personal motive, specifically involving a woman, was the primary cause. “Do not call the murder a communal riot; the reason for that murder is a girl. Find the real reason for the Bantwal murder, go to the village, and ask, we have said. According to us, it is not a communal murder, it is another kind of murder.” He speculated on Congress leader Hariprasad’s potential reluctance to involve the NIA in the case.

In a final point, Ashok criticized the Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) for allegedly referring to the accused in the “cooker bomb” case as “brothers,” implying a broader conspiracy. He issued a stern warning that if the Dakshina Kannada (DK) police continued on their current trajectory, a major agitation would be organized. “If the DK police continue like this, the blueprint for agitation is ready. We will organize a big movement against this. This is not our weakness; if law and order deteriorate, we will not be responsible.”

As of this report, the Karnataka government has not issued a response to Ashok’s allegations. The coming days are anticipated to be politically charged in the region as the opposition prepares for potential protests and the government faces increasing pressure to address the accusations of bias within the Mangalore police force.



