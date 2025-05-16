‘ICON Youth 2025’ Concludes with Focus on Global Youth Empowerment

Mangalore: The International Conference “ICON Youth 2025” concluded on May 15th at the Yenepoya University campus, emphasizing the importance of global collaboration and personality development for young people. The two-day conference, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, and Yenepoya (Deemed-to-be University), saw participation from over 650 youth representatives from India and five other countries.

Randeep, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Government of Karnataka, delivered the closing address, stating, “The benefits of this international conference should reach the youth, and there should be personality development at a global level.” He highlighted the significance of providing young individuals with the resources and opportunities necessary to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

Chethan R, IPS, Commissioner, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Government of Karnataka, lauded the conference as “excellent” for the upliftment of the younger generation. He underscored the importance of initiatives like ICON Youth 2025 in fostering growth and development among young leaders.

Honorable Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vijayakumar, presiding over the closing ceremony, congratulated the organizers and attendees, attributing the conference’s success to their collective efficiency and dedication.

The event was also attended by esteemed guests including Madheesh Parikh, Founder and Director of BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dr. B. T. Nandeesh, Controller of Examinations, Yenepoya University, Sri Karthigeyan, Regional Director, NSS, and Dr. Pratap Lingaiah, State NSS Officer.

Dr. Ashwini D. Shetty, Organizing Secretary of the conference, presented a comprehensive report outlining the key discussions and outcomes of the event. The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Divyarani, acknowledging the contributions of all stakeholders. Program Officers Priya and Aditya served as hosts for the closing ceremony.

The ICON Youth 2025 conference provided a platform for young people to engage in meaningful dialogue, share perspectives, and develop strategies for addressing contemporary challenges. It is expected that the connections and insights gained during the conference will contribute to the empowerment and development of youth on a global scale.



