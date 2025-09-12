Minister Hebbalkar Affirms Congress’s Commitment to the Poor, Highlights Guarantee Scheme Success

Udupi: In a formal address delivered at the Guarantee Implementation Committee meeting and Guarantee Adalat program held in Karkala on Friday, Women and Child Development Minister and Udupi District In-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar reiterated the Congress party’s enduring commitment to the welfare of the poor, women, and marginalized communities. The event, hosted at the Manjunath Pai Community Hall in Karkala, focused on the implementation of Karnataka’s guarantee schemes within the Karkala Municipality and Kukkundoor Gram Panchayat.

Minister Hebbalkar addressed the gathering, stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had initially criticized Karnataka’s guarantee schemes, is now replicating them in other states. She emphasized the success of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, noting that it provides financial support to 1.24 crore women across the state each month.

Acknowledging existing challenges, Hebbalkar reported that approximately two lakh women have experienced difficulties in receiving their payments due to Goods and Services Tax (GST) and income tax-related issues. However, she assured attendees that the government is actively addressing these concerns. “Out of these, problems faced by 50,000 women have already been resolved, and steps are being taken to ensure the remaining 1.5 lakh women too receive their dues,” she stated.

The Minister underscored the historical role of the Congress party in India’s progress. “India gained independence 79 years ago, and it was Congress that steered the nation towards progress, earning global recognition,” she asserted. “The history of the Congress party is the history of India itself.” Hebbalkar specifically highlighted the contributions of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, recalling her efforts to bring banking services to the masses through loan melas and her implementation of land reforms aimed at empowering farmers. “She implemented bold land reforms, declaring that ‘the one who tills the land is its owner,’” Hebbalkar quoted.

Further elaborating on the party’s legacy, Hebbalkar contrasted past challenges with present-day realities. “There was a time when villages had neither buses nor hospitals,” she noted. “Today, most homes own two or three vehicles, thanks to the bold decisions taken by Congress governments.” She also emphasized the long-standing commitment to child welfare through Anganwadi centers, which provide nutritious food and care to children from disadvantaged backgrounds. Hebbalkar announced a grand program to commemorate the golden jubilee of these centers in November.

Hebbalkar also highlighted the Congress party’s role in fostering scientific advancements and promoting gender equality through the introduction of 33% reservation for women in gram panchayats. She contrasted the party’s actions with the economic hardships faced by farmers and the poor during demonetization and the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing that the five guarantee schemes were launched to protect vulnerable populations. “We especially prioritized women by launching schemes in the very first Cabinet meeting after coming to power. This is our government’s achievement,” she concluded.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Udupi District Guarantee Implementation Committee Vice-President Uday Shetty Muniyalu, Taluk Guarantee Committee President Ajith Hegde, Karkala Municipal President Yogeesh Devadiga, Kukkundoor Gram Panchayat President Usha, Deputy Commissioner T.K. Swaroop, Karkala Tahsildar Pradeep R., EO Prashanth Rao, Leena Britto, and Pradeep.