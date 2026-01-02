BNP Acting Chairman earned from shares and savings, Jamaat chief from agriculture, donations: Report

New Delhi: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, who recently returned to Dhaka after a 17-year exile in the United Kingdom, earned Bangladesh Taka (Tk) 676,000 (Indian Rupees 4,98,414) in the 2025–26 tax year, where his income primarily came from shares and bank fixed deposits, say reports.

He leads an alliance against a coalition comprising the BNP’s ally-turned-principal opponent Jamaat-e-Islami in the February 12 general elections. The Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, has earned Tk 360,000 (about Rs. 2,65,428) where his declared sources of income were agriculture and donations.

The figures were shared by Bangladesh’s Prothom Alo newspaper, which analysed the affidavits of the two leaders as published on Bangladesh’s Election Commission (EC) website.

According to his declared assets, the total value of Tarique’s movable and immovable assets is approximately Tk 19.7 million (about Rs. 1,45,24,810). Of this, the total value of his movable assets, including cash and bank deposits, shares, gold and other precious metals, and furniture, is around Tk 19.3 million. His movable assets comprise just over Tk 3.158 million (Rs. 23,28,393) in cash and bank deposits.

He holds shares worth Tk 6.85 million (Rs. 5,050,505). He has fixed deposits in banks amounting to a little over Tk 9.024 million. His savings and other deposits total Tk 120,000. The value of his furniture is approximately Tk 180,000. The value of gold and other metals is stated as Tk 2,950 (at the time of acquisition).

His immovable assets include slightly more than two acres of non-agricultural land, with a value of Tk 345,000 at the time of acquisition. In addition, his affidavit notes 2.9 per cent of land received as a gift, the value of which is listed as unknown.

There are no loans in the name of Tarique Rahman or his dependants. In the 2025–26 tax year, he paid Tk 101,453 in income tax.

He also does not face any criminal cases against Tarique Rahman, while a total of 77 cases were filed against him since 2004, according to the affidavit, which have been disposed of in stages.

Some ended in acquittal, some were withdrawn, while rest were either dismissed, or resulted in his discharge.

Incidentally, Tarique was acquitted in the highest number (42) of cases during the tenure of the current interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yusus.

In the section on educational qualifications, he has stated that he has passed the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC). He has listed his profession as politics. His declared age is 57. The affidavit enters his medical practitioner wife, Zubaida Rahman’s income in the 2025–26 tax year as approximately Tk 3.561 million (Rs. 26,25,525), where she paid about Tk 558,000 (Rs. 4,11,413) as income tax.

In her income tax statement or return, she declared assets worth a little over Tk 10.53 million, of which, approximately Tk 6.655 million is in cash and bank deposits, Tk 3.5 million is in fixed deposits, and Tk 15,000 is in savings deposits. She has no immovable property.

Meanwhile, the 67-year-old Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer, Shafiqur Rahman had declared his educational qualification as an MBBS degree, with his current profession listed as a physician. His wife, Amena Begum, is a homemaker.

The Jamaat leader has immovable and movable assets worth around Tk 15 million. He has no loans in his name. In the 2025–26 tax year, he paid Tk 30,000 in income tax. Among movable assets, Shafiqur Rahman has approximately Tk 6.076 million in cash.

He has deposits of about Tk 490,000 in banks and financial institutions. He holds bonds, debentures, and shares of companies listed and unlisted on the stock exchange worth approximately Tk 2.717 million. Altogether, the total value of his movable assets is approximately Tk 10.274 million (about Rs. 75,75,020).

His total immovable assets, including land, home altogether, is valued at Tk 4,725,834. Of his three children, one daughter has assets worth Tk 500,000, another possesses assets worth Tk 1.775 million, while his son has immovable and movable assets worth Tk 30,000.

The Jamaat Ameer has mentioned information on 34 cases in his affidavit, of which, two criminal cases are currently stayed by the High Court. In the rest, he was either discharged, or acquitted, or the cases were withdrawn.

According to rules, mentioned Prothom Alo, if a candidate provides false information in an affidavit, the nomination can be cancelled, even after being elected, with parliamentary membership annulled.