No shortcut to knowledge, reading every day is vital: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that there is no shortcut to success in life and emphasised that reading every day is essential to acquiring knowledge and achieving goals.

After inaugurating the 44th Agartala Book Fair, the Chief Minister said, “Pen is mightier than the sword. Every day, we are creating a page. There is no shortcut; we must read every day, and this is the only way to achieve everything.”

Encouraging students to read beyond textbooks, the Chief Minister said books strengthen vocabulary, improve writing skills, and expand thinking and consciousness.

“Our brain is the most powerful library. Children must be encouraged to read books beyond their school textbooks so that their thoughts broaden and their creativity improves. The more we read, the better it is for us. There is no topic on which people cannot write,” said Saha, who holds the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) portfolio.

Highlighting the importance of books, the Chief Minister said that a book acts as a bridge between the physical and mental realms, helps people discover the unknown, and leads them towards knowledge and truth.

“Books help people move from darkness to light. One must continue practising writing, which can later be shaped into a book,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the Agartala Book Fair is recognised across India and abroad. He noted that although visitors from Bangladesh could not attend this year due to the current situation, book sales are expected to surpass last year’s record.

He also said that the dates and timings of the fair were adjusted, keeping in mind students’ examinations to ensure higher footfall.

“The tradition of gifting books during programmes has faded over time. We must revive it in a new way. A book never betrays a person. Everyone should dedicate a specific time to reading and make it a habit,” Saha said.

“As we observe the 150th anniversary of the national song, ‘Vande Mataram’, and the observance will continue for a year, the theme of this year’s book fair is ‘Vandemataram’,” Saha said.

Tripura Assembly Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Pal, MLAs Mina Rani Sarkar and Dipak Majumder (also the Mayor of the Agartala Municipal Corporation), ICA Department Secretary Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty, Director of ICA Bimbisar Bhattacharya, former Tripura University Vice-Chancellor and Padma Shri awardee Prof Arunoday Saha, and others were present at the event.