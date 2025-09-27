Boy dies in roof collapse in Karnataka’s Bagalkot

Bengaluru: An 11-year-old boy died and another sustained serious injuries after the roof of their residence collapsed due to heavy rain in Karnataka’s Bagalkote district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Darshan Latur, while Shreeshail sustained serious injuries, the police said.

The house was located near Ambedkar Circle in Mahalingapur. Both boys were sleeping in a room with Darshan’s mother. In the early morning, the mother woke up and moved to another room when the wall collapsed.

At around 5 a.m, the roof and wall of a house collapsed, resulting in the death of Darshan Latur. In the accident, Darshan died on the spot. The injured boy, Shreeshail, is being treated at the government hospital.

Revenue officials and police have visited the scene and conducted an inspection.

Following heavy rain in Maharashtra, the Kalaburagi district in Karnataka is witnessing heavy floods.

Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge, who is also visiting Kanasur, Kanasuru and Malaghana villages in Chittapura Assembly constituency, which have been affected by flooding due to the Bennethora River. The minister assured them that after the rains subside, he will visit the village again and review their demands.

During the visit, he inspected houses that had collapsed due to the rain and instructed officials to immediately conduct a survey of the damaged houses and submit a report.

Due to continuous rain, water had been released from the Bennethora reservoir, which flooded the village. As a result, residents were temporarily shifted to a relief centre, where food and shelter arrangements were made.

He also instructed the Kalgi Tahsildar to ensure all necessary facilities are provided to the villagers.

The capital Bengaluru city experienced light showers, cold weather and drizzling.

Last month, holiday was declared for schools in seven Karnataka districts after heavy rain.