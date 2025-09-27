Mangalore: Police Detain 11 Students, Confiscate 12 kg of Cannabis in Drug Bust

Mangalore: In a decisive move against illicit drug distribution, the Mangalore South Police conducted a raid on Saturday, September 26, leading to the apprehension of 11 students and the seizure of 12.2 kilograms of cannabis.

Acting on reliable intelligence, the crime detection unit of the South Police Station received information at approximately 7:45 PM indicating that a group of individuals from Kerala were purportedly storing a significant quantity of cannabis in Flat No. G1 of the Kings Court Apartment, situated in the Attavar Kaprigudda area. The intelligence suggested the group intended to distribute the narcotics commercially.

Responding swiftly, a police team led by Police Sub-Inspector Sheetal Alaguru initiated an operation resulting in the detention of 11 individuals. The apprehended individuals have been identified as Adait Sreekanth, Muhammad Afrin, Muhammad Scanid, Nibin T. Kurian, Muhammad K.K., Muhammad Hanan, Muhammad Shamil, Arun Thomas, Muhammad Nihal C., Muhammad Jaseel V., and Sidan P. All those taken into custody are reportedly second-year BBA students at a private college within Mangalore.

During the raid, authorities seized 12 kilograms and 264 grams of cannabis, estimated to have a street value of Rs 2,45,280. In addition to the narcotics, law enforcement confiscated two digital weighing machines, valued at Rs 2,000, and 11 mobile phones, with a combined value of Rs 1,05,000. The total value of the seized items is estimated at Rs 3,52,280.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Pratap Singh Thorat, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Mangalore Central Sub-Division. Police Inspector Gururaj, PSI Sheetal Alaguru, Maruti P., and the staff of the South Police Station played key roles in the successful execution of the raid.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the full scope of the drug trafficking operation and identify any other individuals who may be involved. The arrested students are currently in custody, awaiting further legal proceedings.