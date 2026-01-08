Brahmavar: Extensive Fire Engulfs Neelavara, Decimating Horticultural Crops

Brahmavar: A significant fire broke out in Neelavara, located within the Brahmavar taluk, causing widespread devastation to horticultural crops. The conflagration was reported along both flanks of the road connecting Matapadi village to Neelavara, where it rapidly intensified.

The blaze is believed to have originated along the roadside in proximity to the Zenith Dye Maker industry before swiftly spreading to the surrounding vegetation. Pineapple plantations, desiccated grass, shrubs, and undergrowth were entirely consumed by the flames. Neighbouring arecanut gardens, coconut palm groves, and jackfruit trees also sustained damage from the inferno.

The area is home to a number of small-scale industries. Fortunately, due to the expeditious response of local residents and fire and emergency services personnel, a more severe incident was averted. Their prompt actions prevented what could have escalated into a major calamity.

The Brahmavar region has witnessed a surge in fire incidents in recent days. This escalating frequency has fueled public demand for the establishment of a permanent fire station at the taluk headquarters. Currently, in the event of an emergency, fire tenders must be dispatched from Udupi, a situation that has caused considerable public concern and discontent. The delay in response time resulting from this arrangement underscores the urgent need for a dedicated fire station within Brahmavar to safeguard lives, property, and the region’s vital agricultural assets.