Prakash Raj Voices Concerns Over Corruption Allegations Against CM Siddaramaiah’s Aides

Udupi: Renowned actor and director Prakash Raj, on Thursday, January 8, addressed the press in Udupi, expressing concerns regarding allegations of corruption surrounding individuals closely associated with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. During the press conference held at the Udupi Press Club, Raj emphasised the potential negative impact of these allegations on the Chief Minister’s reputation and urged him to assert greater control over administrative matters.

“It would be good if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also keeps a firm grip on governance,” Raj stated. “Corruption allegations against his close aides do not enhance his credibility. My wish is that he sets things right and ensures transparent administration.”

Raj, while acknowledging Siddaramaiah as a strong leader of the backward classes, clarified that his support is not unconditional. “However, I am not someone who only praises. I also raise questions. We are not aligned to any political party; we remain a constant opposition,” he asserted, underlining his commitment to holding those in power accountable.

In response to a question regarding Siddaramaiah’s tenure as one of the longest-serving Chief Ministers, Raj noted that longevity alone does not define legacy. He further stated that comparing Siddaramaiah to Devaraj Urs would be inappropriate, given the differing historical contexts in which they served.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Raj declined to dwell on the past, emphasising his focus on continuous progress. “Moving forward and continuing the journey is my goal. The journey itself is very important,” he remarked.

Raj also provided updates on his upcoming film projects, including roles in director S.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi, Purushavatara, actor Vijay’s Jananayagan, and the Hindi film Drishyam 3.

A significant portion of the press conference was dedicated to discussing the activities of Nirdiganta, a theatre group active in Mysuru for the past two and a half years. Raj announced the expansion of Nirdiganta to the coastal region with the inauguration of “Karavali Nirdiganta” in Udupi on January 18.

Outlining the vision for Karavali Nirdiganta, Raj explained that the initiative aims to engage theatre enthusiasts through a three-day children’s theatre festival, educational theatre workshops, and diverse stage performances. The events are scheduled to take place from January 18 to 21 at the IYC Auditorium and Yakshagana Kalaaranga, Udupi.

“Nirdiganta, which began in Srirangapatna, is now seeking a new bond with the coast. Let us watch plays, interact and share experiences,” he said.

Karavali Nirdiganta Programme Highlights:

January 18: Children’s theatre performances, educational theatre workshop, and inauguration. 10:30 am to 11:45 am: Mruga Mattu Sundari by students of Aruru Morarji Desai Residential School, directed by Bindu Rakshidi. 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm: Science-based play Curious by students of Kokkarne Karnataka Public School, written by Varadaraj Birti and directed by Rohit S. Baikady. 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Educational theatre workshop featuring insights from experienced teachers from the coastal region, including educationist Dr Mahabaleshwar Rao, Udupi DIET lecturer Dr K. Kishore Kumar Shetty, Manipal NGO vice-principal Nagendra Pai, teacher Varadaraj Birti, Sudhakar P. Baindoor of Surabhi Institution, and theatre director Arunlal. 6:00 pm: Inauguration of Karavali Nirdiganta by writer and thinker Fakir Mohammed Katapadi, in the presence of Prakash Raj, followed by the children’s play Kuni Kuni Navile by H.S. Venkatesh Murthy, directed by Rohit S. Baikady.

January 19 (Monday) , 6:30 pm: Devara Atmahatye, based on the writings of BeeChi and Srinivasa Vaidya, presented by Sangama Kalavida Team, Manipal, directed by Ramesh K. Benakal.

, January 20 (Tuesday) , 6:30 pm: Rama, Krishna, Shiva, based on writings of Lohia, presented by the Nirdiganta team, with concept, music, and direction by Ganesh Mandarthi.

, January 21 (Final Day): 6:00 pm: Samatheya Haadu by the Nirdiganta team in the presence of Prakash Raj. 7:15 pm to 9:15 pm: Kodalla Andre Kodalla, adapted from Dario Fo’s Can’t Pay? Won’t Pay!, with concept, design, and direction by Shakeel Ahmed.



Prakash Raj concluded by encouraging theatre enthusiasts and the general public to attend the Karavali Nirdiganta events and support the initiative.