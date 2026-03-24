‘Brave hearts guard dense Eastern terrains’: HM Shah, Northeast CMs on Assam Rifles’ Raising Day

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of several Northeastern states extended warm greetings to the Assam Rifles on its 191st Raising Day, praising the force for its courage, professionalism, and steadfast commitment to safeguarding the borders and maintaining peace in the region.

The Assam Rifles celebrated its 191st Raising Day on Tuesday, marking nearly two centuries of service since its inception in 1835. Known as the ‘Sentinels of the North East’, it is the oldest paramilitary force in the country.

Extending his greetings on X, Amit Shah lauded the dedication of the force and its personnel. “They shield our borders in the Northeast’s challenging terrains, embodying valour and patriotism while building trust among communities with humanitarian support. Remembering the brave Assam Rifles personnel who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation,” he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed his wishes, highlighting the force’s contribution to national security.

“This force has played a vital role in our security apparatus by safeguarding our border areas. Their unwavering commitment to the security of the Northeastern part of India is highly commendable,” he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to the force’s bravery and service. “The brave hearts guard our dense Eastern terrains and play an important role in ensuring that peace prevails across the region,” he posted on X.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu described the occasion as a matter of pride and acknowledged the force’s legacy.

“Known as the Sentinels of the North East, the Assam Rifles have a glorious legacy of courage, discipline, and unwavering dedication in safeguarding our borders and maintaining peace in the region. We salute their sacrifices and express deep gratitude for their tireless efforts in ensuring security, stability, and harmony,” he said.

Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam also extended his greetings, noting the force’s crucial role in maintaining stability.

“Sentinels of the North East, your courage and professionalism are exemplary. At this critical time in Manipur, your restraint, neutrality, and resolve are key to restoring peace. Salute your service,” he said.

The Assam Rifles traces its origins to 1835, when it was raised as a militia known as the Cachar Levy with around 750 personnel, primarily tasked with protecting British tea estates and settlements from tribal raids.

Over time, the force was reorganised and renamed as the Frontier Force as its responsibilities expanded to include operations beyond Assam’s borders.

It played a significant role in opening up the region for administration and trade, eventually earning the distinction of being described as the “right arm of the civil and left arm of the military.”

Following Independence, the role of the Assam Rifles evolved further, encompassing both conventional and peacekeeping responsibilities across the Northeast, particularly in response to insurgency and unrest.

Its duties came to include maintaining law and order, counter-insurgency operations, and fostering confidence among local populations.

Today, the force continues to operate in some of the most remote and underdeveloped areas, providing security and support to local communities.

Over the decades, it has expanded significantly from 17 battalions in 1960 to 46 battalions at present, reflecting its growing importance in India’s security framework.