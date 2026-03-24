Govt intensifies regulatory surveillance against GLP-1 based weight loss drugs

New Delhi: Amid serious concerns over recent introduction of multiple generic variants of GLP-1 based weight loss drugs in the Indian market, the government on Tuesday said it has intensified regulatory surveillance against the drug’s unauthorised sale and promotion.

In order to ensure ethical pharmaceutical practices in the supply chain of Weight Loss Drug (GLP-1), the Drugs Controller of India has intensified its regulatory surveillance, according to Health Ministry.

Concerns have emerged regarding their on-demand availability through retail pharmacies, online platforms, wholesalers, and wellness clinics.

These drugs, when used without proper medical supervision, may lead to serious adverse effects and related health risks.

“Regulatory surveillance will continue to be intensified in the coming weeks and non-compliances will be dealt strictly with actions including cancellation of licenses, penalties, and prosecution under applicable laws,” said the government.

The drugs controller, in collaboration with state regulators, has initiated a series of targeted actions to curb possible malpractices across the pharmaceutical supply chain and prevent unauthorised sales and use.

“On March 10, 2026, a comprehensive advisory was issued to all manufacturers, explicitly prohibiting surrogate advertisements and any form of indirect promotion that could mislead consumers or encourage off-label usage,” according to a ministry statement.

In the recent weeks, enforcement activities were significantly scaled up.

Audits and inspections were conducted at 49 entities, including online pharmacy warehouses, drug wholesalers, retailers and wellness and slimming clinics.

These inspections spanned multiple regions across the country and focused on identifying violations related to unauthorised sale, improper prescription practices, and misleading marketing. Further, notices have also been sent to defaulting entities.

The regulator emphasises that patient safety remains paramount.

The misuse of weight loss drugs without clinical oversight can lead to severe health complications. Citizens are advised to use such medications only under the guidance of qualified medical practitioners.

The drug has been approved in India with condition of prescription by endocrinologists and internal medicine specialist and for some indications by cardiologists only.