‘Break monopoly of entrenched leadership’: Dy CM Eknath Shinde’s call to Navi Mumbai voters

Navi Mumbai: In a high-voltage campaign for the upcoming Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on Thursday urged voters to break what he described as the monopoly of “dynastic and entrenched leadership” by voting for the ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol on January 15.

Addressing a roadshow and a series of public rallies across the city, Shinde appealed to residents to support candidates of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP are contesting the civic elections independently, and Shinde’s remarks were seen as being directed particularly at BJP leader and Minister Ganesh Naik.

The Deputy Chief Minister received a grand welcome during the roadshow, with women beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme, youth and senior citizens showering flower petals and performing traditional aukshan rituals to greet him.

Describing the civic polls as a contest between “development versus rhetoric” and “public servants versus landlords”, Shinde urged voters to ensure a sweeping victory for Shiv Sena candidates. “Press the ‘Bow and Arrow’ button on the 15th and hoist the saffron flag of Shiv Sena over the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation,” he said.

Taking a sharp swipe at political rivals, Shinde remarked: “Some people consider themselves masters and treat the public like slaves. We consider ourselves servants, and the people as our masters. In 2022, the country saw what happens when someone challenges the will of the people.”

Highlighting what he described as uneven development in the city, Shinde pointed to the contrast between major arterial roads and interior residential areas.

“Beyond the main highways, there is neglect. The internal roads resemble those of underdeveloped villages. They have ruled for decades without delivering development, and now they are making promises again. Do not fall for these false assurances,” he cautioned.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured residents that pending issues related to housing, urban redevelopment and basic civic amenities such as hospitals, gardens and roads would be addressed on priority through the Urban Development Department. He said there would be no shortage of funds for the comprehensive development of Navi Mumbai.

Expressing confidence, Shinde said the “miracle” witnessed during the Assembly elections would be repeated in the Municipal Corporation polls. He added that this would ensure the continued implementation of welfare initiatives such as the Ladki Bahin scheme and accelerate the overall transformation of the city.

The campaign received a further boost as several office-bearers from the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, including Keshav Nalawade, Sunil Ghule, Bharat More and Yuva Sena leader Rohit Nalawade, formally joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena during the campaign.