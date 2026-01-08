Ten Rahul Dubey gang members arrested in Jharkhand, arms seized

Hazaribagh: Jharkhand Police have cracked the case of indiscriminate firing that had triggered panic in the Urimari police station area on December 31, 2025. The police have arrested 10 members of the notorious Rahul Dubey gang, officials said on Thursday.

Police said several firearms and live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

Addressing a press conference, Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said that unidentified criminals had opened fire in the Urimari police station area in the early hours of December 31, creating fear among residents. Following the incident, a case was registered at the Urimari Outpost police station against unknown persons.

During preliminary investigation, it emerged that the Rahul Dubey gang had claimed responsibility for the firing incident. Given the gravity of the offence, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted under Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Amit Anand.

The SIT carried out sustained operations using technical inputs, mobile surveillance and confidential Intelligence.

Acting on specific information received on Wednesday night, police learnt that several criminals had assembled near the Bagharaiya football ground in the Urimari Outpost area and were allegedly planning another major criminal act.

After verifying the tip-off, police swiftly cordoned off the area and conducted a raid, leading to the arrest of all 10 accused at the spot.

A search operation resulted in the recovery of five country-made pistols, 17 live cartridges and six mobile phones, which were allegedly used in the firing incident, police said.

The arrested people have been identified as Shiv Raja alias Shiva, Preet Kumar alias Pawan Kumar, Piyush Kumar Singh, Prem Kumar, Badal, Vikram Kumar Ram, Mohit Singh, Raju Kumar, Vishal Kumar and Manoj Kumar.

SP Anjani Anjan said that all the accused have criminal antecedents and are involved in cases related to extortion, firing and other serious offences across different districts of Jharkhand. He added that all the arrested people have been sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, police have intensified raids to apprehend other members of the gang and said further investigation is underway to uncover the gang’s wider network and criminal activities.