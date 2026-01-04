BRO intensifies snow clearance operations at Zoji La to support army’s winter preparedness

New Delhi: In a decisive push to maintain operational mobility and strategic connectivity in the Himalayas, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has launched sustained snow clearance operations across critical mountain passes, including the formidable Zoji La.

The effort, aligned with the Indian Army’s winter deployment requirements, is being executed under Projects VIJAYAK, BEACON, and HIMANK – BRO’s flagship initiatives in the Ladakh and Kashmir regions.

Operating in extreme winter conditions marked by sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall, BRO teams have been working around the clock to ensure that vital routes remain open for troop movement, logistics, and emergency access.

The snow clearance drive is crucial to maintaining uninterrupted connectivity between forward posts and supply bases, especially in high-altitude sectors where mobility is often compromised during peak winter months.

Zoji La, which connects Srinagar to Leh, is among the most strategically important passes in the region.

Its accessibility directly impacts the Indian Army’s ability to sustain operations and respond swiftly to any contingency along the Line of Control and the Line of Actual Control.

The BRO’s engineering units, equipped with specialised machinery and trained personnel, are clearing snow and stabilising road surfaces to prevent disruptions.

The Indian Army, through its official handle @adgpi, acknowledged the BRO’s efforts, stating that the operations are vital to ensuring preparedness and resilience in the face of harsh terrain and weather.

The Defence Ministry, Integrated Defence Staff, Northern Command, and the BRO’s own communications have echoed the significance of these operations under the banner of “Decade of Transformation”.

As winter deepens, the BRO’s role remains pivotal in safeguarding strategic infrastructure and enabling the Indian Army’s operational readiness across the northern frontier.