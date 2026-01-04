Notorious criminal shot dead in Bihar’s Sitamarhi

Patna: A notorious criminal was shot dead on Saturday in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, the police said.

The incident took place at around 5 p.m. at Bhisa Chowk under the Dumra police station area of the district.

According to police, Rambabu Rai, a notorious criminal with a long history of serious offences, was critically injured after unknown assailants allegedly opened fire on him, triggering panic in the busy locality.

Eyewitnesses said the attack on Rambabu Rai was sudden and that he collapsed on the ground with grievous injuries.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police sources said Rambabu Rai had dozens of criminal cases registered against him across various police stations, including cases related to murder, kidnapping and dacoity. He had been on the police radar for a long time due to his criminal activities.

After receiving information, police teams rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

Sitamarhi Superintendent of Police Amit Ranjan confirmed the incident and said a thorough probe was underway.

“The case is being investigated from all angles, including personal enmity, gang rivalry and old disputes,” the SP said.

Police are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and have intensified efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Following the incident, tension prevailed in the locality. Security arrangements were strengthened to prevent any further disturbance and to maintain law and order.

In a separate incident, a joint team of the Saharsa Intelligence Unit and Sadar Police Station arrested a notorious criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000.

The arrested accused was identified as Abhishek Kumar, son of Santosh Rana alias Manoj Sharma, a resident of Bhelwa Ward No. 7.

He was apprehended during a raid conducted in a grove in the Bhelwa Ward No. 7 area.

Police said the accused was actively involved in illegal activities, particularly the drug trade, through which he allegedly amassed illicit wealth.

In view of this, a proposal for confiscation of his property under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is being forwarded.

The Saharsa Superintendent of Police commended the raiding team for its action and said such operations would continue to curb crime and maintain law and order in the district.