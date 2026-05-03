Bantwal Police Foil MDMA Trafficking Operation, Two Individuals Apprehended

Bantwal: In a significant victory against narcotics trafficking, the Bantwal Rural Police have successfully apprehended two individuals involved in the illegal transportation of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), a prohibited narcotic substance. The operation resulted in the seizure of 423 grams of MDMA, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 42.30 lakh.

Acting on reliable intelligence received on May 2, 2026, Sub-Inspector Manjunath T (Law & Order) and the dedicated team under his command initiated a strategic naka check near Panjala Cross in Manchi village. During the course of the operation, a Bolero vehicle bearing registration number KA-20-Z-9585 was intercepted and subjected to a thorough search.

The two individuals taken into custody have been identified as Mohammad Nizamuddin, aged 30, and Mohammad Shaheem, aged 19, both residing in Bolantoor within the Bantwal taluk. Preliminary investigations and subsequent interrogation of the accused revealed that they had allegedly procured the MDMA from an unidentified Nigerian national residing in Bengaluru, with the intent to distribute and sell the contraband.

In addition to the substantial quantity of MDMA, law enforcement officials also recovered three mobile phones and the Bolero vehicle utilized in the commission of the crime. The aggregate value of the seized items is estimated to be Rs 46.25 lakh.

The Bantwal Rural Police Station has registered a formal case under Crime No. 68/2026, invoking Sections 8© read with 20(b)(ii)© of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Authorities have indicated that a comprehensive investigation is currently in progress to ascertain further details regarding the trafficking network and to identify any additional individuals involved.