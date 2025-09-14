BSF organises medical camps in flood-affected areas of Jammu

New Delhi: After floods in several districts of Jammu led to widespread havoc, the Border Security Force (BSF) undertook an initiative to provide medical care to the affected people.

The BSF, on Sunday, organised a mobile medical relief camp at village Kasblari, Mankot, District Poonch, to provide medical aid to rain-affected residents of Kasblari and adjoining areas.

According to the officials, BSF doctors and paramedics carried out health check-ups of 130 villagers and distributed essential medicines during the camp.

As part of the ongoing efforts, another medical camp will be organised on September 16 in the border area of Samba district, in collaboration with about 15 leading specialist doctors from Jammu.

This initiative aims to provide advanced healthcare support to the border population.

Notably, on September 13, BSF organised a medical camp in the flood-affected village of Hamirpur Kona, Pragwal, Jammu, to provide relief to the affected citizens.

BSF doctors and paramedical staff examined the health of 117 patients and provided them with necessary medicines.

On the same day, it also organised a veterinary medical camp in the flood-affected village Basaubarwan, Tehsil and District Pathankot. BSF Veterinary Doctors and Nursing Assistants examined 117 domesticated animals from Basaubarwan and nearby villages and provided essential medicines.

On Sept 2025 11, BSF organised a Veterinary Camp at Village Maharajpur, Tehsil Marheen, Distt Kathua as part of relief measures for flood-affected people.

BSF veterinary doctors and veterinary nursing assistants, along with doctors from Vet Hospital Block Marheen and Vet Dispensary Korrepunu, examined 132 domesticated animals from nearby villages and provided medicines to their owners.

Earlier in the week, BSF, in collaboration with AIIMS Bathinda, conducted a medical camp for 14 flood-affected villages of Punjab.

These initiatives reflect BSF’s commitment to stand by the people in times of need — extending care not only to communities but also to their livestock, which are their livelihood, said the force in a communique.