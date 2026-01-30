Burglary at Cooperative Leader’s Residence Raises Security Concerns in Udupi

Udupi: A burglary at the residence of Kaup Divakar Shetty, a prominent cooperative leader and Congress functionary, has become the latest incident to fuel growing anxieties over security within the Kaup police jurisdiction. The incident, which occurred on Friday, follows closely on the heels of a substantial gold theft reported in Padubidri just days prior, marking a concerning trend for local law enforcement and residents alike.

The targeted residence, near the National Highway in the Pangala area, was unoccupied at the time of the incident, as the homeowners had traveled to Mumbai to attend a family function. Exploiting this absence, perpetrators gained entry by forcibly opening the front door. Unbeknownst to the security guard stationed at the property, the burglary unfolded as he was reportedly asleep.

Further details reveal that the intruders stole the security guard’s mobile phone, later discarding it near a mosque located some distance away, before absconding from the scene. Sources indicate that the guard had returned from a religious program before the incident and subsequently fell asleep.

In a calculated attempt to conceal their actions, the burglars altered the direction of the property’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and removed the digital video recorder (DVR), effectively eliminating potential video evidence of the crime.

The Kaup police responded swiftly upon receiving news of the burglary, dispatching officers to the scene and initiating an investigation with the assistance of a dog squad. While authorities have commenced their inquiry, the full extent of the losses incurred remains undetermined. Police officials have stated that a comprehensive assessment of the stolen items can only be conducted upon the return of the homeowners from Mumbai.

This latest incident has heightened concerns among residents, prompting renewed calls for increased vigilance and enhanced security measures within the community. The Kaup police are urging anyone with information related to the burglary to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.