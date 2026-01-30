Reimagine Kerala as ‘Global Kerala’, CM Vijayan tells diaspora

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday called for reimagining the State as a ‘Global Kerala’, underlining that Keralites living abroad have played as decisive a role as those within the State in shaping Kerala’s society, culture and progress.

Addressing the Loka Kerala Sabha, the Chief Minister said the creation of a New Kerala requires all Keralites, at home and overseas, to move forward together in unity.

Chief Minister Vijayan said the Loka Kerala Sabha has emerged as the most important democratic platform for expatriate Keralites to articulate their vision for Kerala’s future.

While the initiative had faced criticism and ridicule when it was first launched, public acceptance has grown steadily with people recognising its effective functioning.

He noted that even the Union government has recently cited the Loka Kerala Sabha as a model worthy of emulation by other States.

Pointing to the global context, CM Vijayan said India, like China, has one of the largest diaspora populations in the world.

Meaningful engagement with expatriates could significantly aid national growth, he said, adding that the Union government would eventually have to move beyond symbolic events and adopt more practical measures to integrate the diaspora.

Drawing a parallel with China, the Chief Minister highlighted how the country leveraged its overseas population to fuel its economic and technological rise.

He referred to China’s globally acclaimed programme, which facilitated the return — temporary or permanent — of overseas professionals to strengthen knowledge-based industries, research institutions and universities.

Similar proposals, he said, have emerged in the Loka Kerala Sabha and could help Kerala evolve into a knowledge society.

He added that such diaspora-linked projects should be incorporated into Kerala’s Fifteenth Five-Year Plan beginning 2027–28.

Reviewing follow-up action on earlier deliberations, the Chief Minister said that of the 28 feasible proposals shortlisted by the Loka Kerala Sabha Standing Committee, 10 have already been implemented and 13 are under implementation, while five have been taken up with the Ministry of External Affairs.

He detailed several initiatives launched by the State, including the Pravasi Mission for economic reintegration, entrepreneurship and rehabilitation of returnees, and NORKA Care, a comprehensive global health and accident insurance scheme for expatriates — the first of its kind in the country.

Steps have also been taken to tackle overseas recruitment fraud through a dedicated NORKA police station, along with the launch of a student migration portal, overseas help desks and mental health support services.

Warning of rising global uncertainty and growing intolerance towards migrant communities, particularly in Western countries, CM Vijayan said the responsibility of the home government increases in such times.

“Protecting and supporting our diaspora is a duty we are committed to fulfilling,” he said, adding that expatriates, too, must maintain strong links with Kerala and be prepared to reintegrate when they return.