C.K. Rohini Appointed as DySP of Newly Formed Belthangady Sub-Division

Belthangady: In a recent announcement by the State Government, a new police sub-division has been established in Belthangady, and C.K. Rohini has been appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) to oversee the division.

The official government order, issued on November 4th, stipulates the transfer of C.K. Rohini from her previous post as DySP of Whitefield Sub-Division in Bengaluru. As the newly appointed DySP, Rohini will now assume command of the Belthangady Sub-Division.

DySP C.K. Rohini is a member of the 2022 batch of directly recruited DySP officers, bringing a relatively fresh perspective to the leadership role.

The Belthangady Sub-Division will encompass a total of five police stations, all situated within the jurisdictional boundaries of the Belthangady taluk. This restructuring aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of law enforcement operations within the region.