Mangaluru Police Arrest Eight Individuals for Public Drug Consumption

Mangaluru: In a series of coordinated operations, the Mangaluru City Police have apprehended eight individuals on charges of consuming narcotic substances in public locations across the city. The arrests, conducted under various police station jurisdictions, underscore the ongoing efforts to combat drug-related activities within the coastal city.

The Ullal Police Station reported the arrest of three individuals identified as Abdul Sattar, aged 35, Muhammad Rafiq, aged 42, and Rajat, aged 29. These arrests were made within the Ullal police limits, and the individuals are now facing charges related to drug consumption.

Further operations led to the arrest of Siraj, aged 46, by the Konaje Police. Separately, the Bajpe Police apprehended Sahood, aged 27, in the Maravoor Pete area. These arrests signify the reach of the police operations across different locales within Mangaluru.

In the city center, the Barke Police arrested Vishnu G.K., a 22-year-old resident of Somwarpet, near Lalbagh. Meanwhile, the Urwa Police detained Prajwal C., also known as Pajju, aged 26, near Kodikal School. The Mulki Police contributed to the effort by arresting Dharmalinga near Lingappayya Kadu in Karnad village.

All eight individuals have been formally booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Authorities have indicated that comprehensive investigations are currently underway to ascertain the sources of the narcotics and any potential connections to larger drug trafficking networks.

The ongoing investigations are expected to provide further insights into the prevalence and dynamics of drug consumption in the region.