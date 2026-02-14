Cabinet approves twin tube rail-cum-road tunnel under Brahmaputra river; Assam CM thanks PM

Guwahati: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved construction of India’s first twin-tube underwater rail-cum-road tunnel beneath the Brahmaputra River at a total capital cost of Rs.18,662 crore in Assam. Reacting to the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday described the Union Cabinet’s decision as a “historic milestone” for the state and the entire Northeast.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet for approving the ambitious 33.7-km four-lane corridor from Gohpur to Numaligarh, which includes a 15.79-km tunnel under the Brahmaputra River, at an estimated cost of Rs 18,662 crore.

Calling it a long-cherished dream that was first envisioned in 2021, Sarma said the project would transform connectivity and accelerate economic growth in Assam.

Once completed, the corridor will reduce the distance between Numaligarh and Gohpur from nearly 240 km to just 34 km. Travel time, which currently takes around six hours, will be cut by nearly 95 per cent to about 20 minutes.

The Chief Minister said the project would significantly enhance freight movement, improve logistics efficiency and lower transportation costs, providing a major boost to trade, industry and investment across the region.

Terming the tunnel a “strategic lifeline”, Sarma said it would unlock new opportunities for trade, tourism and industrial development, while also strengthening connectivity between northern and southern Assam.

He noted that the project would play a crucial role in integrating the Northeast more closely with the rest of the country.

The tunnel will also mark a major milestone in Assam’s rail and road infrastructure. It will become the state’s fourth railway crossing over the Brahmaputra — with three existing bridges and this being the first tunnel — further easing passenger and goods movement across the river.

The Chief Minister also thanked Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for his support and guidance in taking the project forward.

Sarma said the approval of the underwater tunnel reflects the Centre’s strong commitment to infrastructure-led development in the Northeast and aligns with the broader vision of faster growth and improved connectivity.

“This project will give more ‘gati’ to Assam’s development journey,” the Chief Minister added, calling it a game-changer for the state’s future.