‘1,000 days, 1,000 lies’: BJP targets Karnataka Congress government

Bengaluru: Referring to the Congress-led government completing 1,000 days in office and organising a mega celebration in Haveri, BJP State President and MLA B. Y. Vijayendra cited a proverb “telling a hundred lies to solemnise a marriage”.

He alleged that while celebrating 1,000 days in power, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his ministers have told “a thousand lies”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters in Bengaluru, State BJP President Vijayendra also released posters mocking the Congress-led government.

He alleged that during elections, Congress accused the BJP of 40 per cent corruption and promised a corruption-free ‘Ram Rajya’. However, after coming to power, the Congress-led government has “deceived” the people, he charged.

He said people are discussing that the Chief Minister, who claims to represent AHINDA (minorities, backward classes and Dalits), is favouring minorities while neglecting Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes, and communities such as Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats.

Vijayendra said that Siddaramaiah had earlier spent Rs 170 crore on a caste census but discarded the report allegedly on the direction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Referring to alleged scams such as MUDA, Vijayendra said the Congress-led government has become a “model for corruption” in the country. He accused the government of appeasing minorities, insulting Hindus and neglecting youth over the past two-and-a-half years.

He alleged that under Siddaramaiah’s leadership, Karnataka is going backward by 20–25 years due to lack of development and that the state’s financial condition has deteriorated severely.

He said the Chief Minister had promised to fill vacancies in government departments but had failed to recruit for nearly 2.85 lakh posts, thereby betraying the youth.

He criticised the government for not effectively arguing cases in the High Court and citing reservation matrix issues as an excuse for not filling vacancies.

Vijayendra said the government had promised to extend the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to employees recruited after 2006 but had not implemented it. He also alleged that promises to increase honorariums for Anganwadi workers to Rs 15,000, and to raise payments for ASHA workers and mid-day meal cooks, have not been fulfilled.

He criticised the government for “failing” to act on its promise of allocating Rs 1.5 lakh crore over five years for irrigation projects. He said assurances to build tech parks in Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hubballi to create over one lakh jobs remain unfulfilled.

He also alleged that while Congress promised to provide 10 kg of rice, only the 5 kg supplied by the Centre is being distributed properly, and the state’s share is irregular.

Vijayendra accused the Congress government of betraying the Centre and released documents in support of his claims.

He alleged that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to uplift the poor, farmers, women and youth across the country, Karnataka’s “experienced Chief Minister” Siddaramaiah – who has presented 16 record Budgets – is making people in the state suffer as if “waiting itself is salvation”.

Vijayendra said that while the Centre under PM Modi’s leadership believes in the principle of “work is worship” and is steering the country in the right direction, the situation in Karnataka is different.

He claimed that while Congress leaders profess respect for Mahatma Gandhi, there are discussions among the public that the state government is fostering disorder and promoting alcoholism in a manner that insults Gandhi’s ideals.

Recalling the previous BJP government under B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, Vijayendra said several pro-people schemes were implemented then.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and MP Govind Karjol and former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan were present at the press conference.



