Cabinet expansion call lies with Cong high command: Minister Byrathi Suresh

Shivamogga (Karnataka): Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Saturday said that the decision on cabinet expansion rests with the party high command and that all members are bound by it.

“We have been directed by the high command to remain in power, and as long as we are in office, we will work for the people,” he said.

He added that a cabinet reshuffle would be a positive step, as it would provide opportunities to more members.

Addressing the issue of electricity tariff hikes, Suresh blamed the Centre, stating that an increase in petroleum product prices naturally leads to a rise in electricity tariffs.

Highlighting development initiatives, the Minister said that around Rs 200 crore has been allocated under the Mahatma Gandhi Urban Development Scheme.

He further stated that a total of Rs 2,600 crore has been released to municipal corporations across the state, including 13 city corporations such as Shivamogga.

He said tenders have already been floated and steps have been taken to commence the works. “I have come here today to perform the groundbreaking ceremony,” he added.

Suresh said the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is functioning on the principle of “Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavantu” (welfare of all). He noted that funds have been released irrespective of the party affiliation of MLAs, with efforts to ensure that benefits reach even the last person. The allocations, he said, are aimed at providing basic infrastructure.

He pointed out that while several works have been carried out under the Smart City project, many projects are still pending. “Development works must continue regularly and without interruption,” he said, adding that funds are being distributed equally among legislators to improve urban infrastructure.

On the hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices, Suresh alleged that the Centre increased gas prices after elections and accused it of creating divisions among communities.

“Earlier, BJP leaders protested even against a Rs 5 or Rs 10 hike. Now, with such steep increases, where should the poor go?” he questioned.

He said the Siddaramaiah-led state government has implemented five guarantee schemes, which are providing some relief to the people. He also criticised BJP-ruled states, claiming that people there are facing hardships.



