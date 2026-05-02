MRPL Wins MoPNG Swachhta Pakhwada Awards for 2023 and 2024

New Delhi: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has been recognized by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) at the Swachhta Pakhwada Awards for both 2023 and 2024.

MRPL secured the Second Prize under Category B in 2023 and received a Consolation Prize in 2024, reflecting its continued commitment to cleanliness and sustainability initiatives. The company was also commended by the Ministry for its efforts in promoting sanitation and public awareness in surrounding communities.

Swachhta Pakhwada is observed annually from July 1 to 15 under the guidance of MoPNG, focusing on cleanliness drives and awareness campaigns aligned with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

MRPL had earlier won the 4th Prize in the Swachh Bharat Pakhwada 2022. Category B includes CPSEs with an I&EBR target of less than ₹1000 crore and all attached organizations under MoPNG.

The award was received on behalf of MRPL by Shri Chander Mani (GGM – Impex & Shipping), Shri Patrick Rajesh Minz (GM – HR), and Shri A.K. Mishra (Sr. Manager – Admin) from MoPNG officials on April 28, 2026.