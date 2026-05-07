Call to Action: Adima Kala Trust Urges Protection of Coastal Karnataka’s Ancient Sites

Udupi: The Adima Kala Trust (R.), Udupi, has formally appealed to the Tourism Minister of Karnataka for the urgent preservation of ancient sites located along the state’s coastal region. During a recent visit to Barakur, representatives of the Trust, led by founder trustee and esteemed archaeologist Prof. T. Murugeshi, presented a detailed case for the safeguarding of these historically significant locations.

Prof. Murugeshi presented the minister with a copy of his publication, “Rock Art of Coastal Karnataka,” which showcases the rich and diverse collection of prehistoric rock art found in the region. The minister reportedly showed great interest in the book’s contents, carefully examining the depicted figures while receiving detailed explanations from Prof. Murugeshi regarding their historical and cultural significance.

The Adima Kala Trust’s appeal specifically highlighted the need for protective measures at several key prehistoric and megalithic sites, including Avalakki Pare, Buddhana Jeddu, Gavali, Menala, and Baradakallu Bole, renowned for their rock art. Additionally, the Trust emphasized the importance of preserving the megalithic sites at Madmalpade in Palli and Moriyara Betta in MuduKonaje, which offer valuable insights into the region’s ancient burial practices and societal structures.

The Trust’s formal request underscores the vulnerability of these sites to natural erosion, vandalism, and encroachment due to increasing development activities. The potential loss of these archaeological treasures would represent an irreversible blow to the understanding of Coastal Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage.

Following the presentation, the Tourism Minister assured the Adima Kala Trust representatives of his commitment to addressing the issue and initiating appropriate measures to protect the identified sites. The specifics of these actions are yet to be detailed, but the Trust expressed optimism that the minister’s assurances would translate into concrete steps towards safeguarding these invaluable historical landmarks for future generations. The Adima Kala Trust and other concerned organizations await further developments and remain dedicated to advocating for the preservation of Coastal Karnataka’s unique cultural heritage.