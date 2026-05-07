Udupi District Police Department Mourns the Loss of ARSI Nagesh M

Udupi: The Udupi District Police Department is in mourning following the death of Nagesh M, Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector (ARSI) in the District Armed Reserve (DAR) division. ARSI Nagesh M passed away on Wednesday after a year-long battle with cancer.

Nagesh M, originally from Padmanur near Kinnigoli in the Dakshina Kannada district, had been a resident of Udupi at the time of his passing. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

ARSI Nagesh M dedicated over two decades of service to the police force. He was initially appointed to the Mangaluru DAR division on October 10, 1996. Following the establishment of the Udupi district, he was transferred to serve in the newly formed Udupi District Police Department. His commitment and competence led to his promotion to the post of ARSI on December 17, 2016.

Throughout his career, ARSI Nagesh M was known for his dedication to duty and his contributions to the Udupi District Police Department. His colleagues remember him as a committed officer and a valued member of the force. His loss is deeply felt by the entire police community.