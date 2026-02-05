Car–Bike Collision Near Attur Church Leaves Two Riders Seriously Injured

Karkala: A serious traffic accident occurred near Attur Church on Thursday evening, resulting in critical injuries to two motorcycle riders. The collision involved a Benz car and a motorcycle, and authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The injured individuals have been identified as Rudresh and Harish, both students at Nitte Engineering College. According to initial reports, Rudresh and Harish were riding the motorcycle when the collision took place. The severity of their injuries necessitated immediate medical attention.

Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene, and paramedics provided on-site treatment before transporting the injured students to a nearby hospital. Medical personnel have confirmed that both Rudresh and Harish sustained serious injuries, and they are currently receiving intensive care. Their condition is being closely monitored.

Local law enforcement officials arrived at the accident site to conduct a thorough investigation. Preliminary assessments suggest that the collision occurred under conditions that are still being scrutinized. Investigators are gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and examining vehicle data to determine the precise sequence of events and factors that contributed to the crash.

Authorities have not yet released specific details regarding the cause of the accident. However, they have indicated that all potential contributing factors, including driver error, road conditions, and mechanical failure, are being considered as part of the ongoing investigation. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The incident has prompted renewed concerns about road safety in the vicinity of Attur Church, a location known for its heavy traffic flow, particularly during peak hours. Residents have expressed their worries about the potential hazards posed by speeding vehicles and inadequate traffic management measures.

In the wake of this unfortunate event, community leaders and road safety advocates are calling for increased vigilance among drivers and a comprehensive review of traffic regulations in the area. They are urging motorists to exercise caution, adhere to speed limits, and prioritize the safety of all road users. Additionally, they are advocating for enhanced infrastructure improvements, such as improved signage, better lighting, and the installation of traffic calming devices, to mitigate the risk of future accidents.

The investigation into the car–bike collision near Attur Church is ongoing, and authorities are committed to determining the cause of the accident and taking appropriate action.