Father and Son Apprehended for Unlawful Use of Explosives in Karkala

Karkala: The Karkala City Police have taken into custody a father and son duo for the alleged illegal utilization of explosive materials to fracture stone boulders in the absence of requisite legal authorization.

The accused, identified as Ravichandra and his son Pawan, are alleged to have employed explosives without proper permits on January 21 at approximately 5:00 PM. The location of the alleged offense is the Nakre Hankradi area within the jurisdiction of Kukkundoor village, Karkala taluk.

Law enforcement officials have registered a formal case at the Karkala City Police Station, designated as Crime No. 13/2026. The charges levied against the accused include violations of Section 9(B)1(b) of the Explosive Act, 1884; Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908; Section 287 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The investigation into the matter was conducted by Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Muralidhar Naik of the Karkala City Police Station, supported by his designated team. The arrested individuals are T. Ravichandra, aged 55, a resident of Ayyappa Nagar, Kukkundoor, and his son, Pawan Kumar, aged 31. Following their apprehension, both individuals were presented before a court of law.

The presiding court has ordered that both Ravichandra and Pawan Kumar be remanded to judicial custody for a period of 14 days, pending further legal proceedings.