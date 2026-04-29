Career Guidance Programme Empowers Students at Paldane Church

Mangaluru: St. Teresa of Kolkata Church, Paldane, recently hosted a comprehensive career guidance programme for students spanning Classes 8 through higher education levels. The initiative, spearheaded by the Church’s Education Commission, was designed to equip students with the knowledge and insights necessary to navigate their academic journeys and make well-informed career decisions.

The programme featured esteemed resource persons from St. Joseph’s Engineering College, Vamanjoor. Smita Maria D’Souza, Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemistry, and Franco J. Menezes, Assistant Professor in the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, lent their expertise to provide students with a detailed overview of diverse academic courses and career paths. Their guidance focused on empowering students to identify suitable options aligned with their interests and aptitudes.

The programme commenced with a welcoming address by Joel D’Mello, Convener of the Church Education Commission, who introduced the programme’s objectives and highlighted its significance in shaping students’ futures. The event was further enriched by an invocation led by Commission members Marceline Fernandes (Leena) and Pramitha Monteiro, setting a contemplative tone for the discussions.

The career guidance programme was graced by the presence of key figures from the Church community, including Vice President Elias Fernandes, Secretary Roshan Monteiro, All Commissions Coordinator William Lobo, and former Secretary Austin Monteiro. These dignitaries conveyed their support for the initiative and extended their best wishes to the participating students, underscoring the Church’s commitment to fostering the educational and professional development of its youth. The programme is expected to have a lasting impact on the students, providing them with a clearer sense of direction as they pursue their academic and professional aspirations.